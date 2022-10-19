Ibanda leaders seek Shs 4.5b to construct drainage channels

The Ibanda Municipality Works department is seeking Shs4.5b to construct drainage channels that have become a death trap for residents of Bufunda Division.

“There are two trenches of 1.2km each. This is already a disaster because some of our residents have fallen there. There is also a school nearby so the road can cause a big disaster if children fall into the trench,” the municipal assistant engineer, Mr Robert Mugisha, said on Monday.

Mr Mugisha said the trenches have cut off many communities, livelihoods and property, including public infrastructure such as roads, water and electricity installations.

“More than 200 people are likely to face a disaster if those trenches are not fixed. We inspected the area and we wrote a technical report concerning what is needed,” he said.

Mr Mugisha said they have written to the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Prime Minister and other government departments requesting the funds since the municipality doesn’t have enough resources for the project. The municipality is only allocated Shs1.2b annually.

The municipality mayor, Mr Apollo Kibeherere, said 10 people have reportedly died in the trenches in two years.

He said they have in the meantime asked the neighbouring communities to relocate.

Mr Kibeherere said this financial year, they received Shs26m for the road fund, which is too small to address the challenge.

The vice chairperson of Bufunda village, Mr Godwin Tumuhairwe, said more than 20 houses may cave in during this rainy season.

“Already 20 houses have fallen in the trench and it continues to expand which might take other houses,” he said.

The municipal senior environment officer, Mr Robert Tumwesigye, said the government needs to find a long-term solution to the problem by engaging the community in environmental conservation.