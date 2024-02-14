Ibanda moves to stop anthrax

Ibanda District health department has stepped up efforts to curb anthrax in the area.

Since the outbreak in June 2023, 16 people have tested positive and two have died.

Mr Veleriano Bariremwa, a resident of Muhangi Village, Ibanda District, said he contracted anthrax on January 6, after eating a cow that had died of unknown causes.

His symptoms initially appeared as small blisters on his hands, escalating into a severe condition, affecting his entire arms within two days.

“I almost died,” Mr Bariremwa said. Despite the ban on meat being lifted, he has sworn never to consume meat due to his traumatic encounter with the disease.

“All the people who slaughtered this animal developed similar symptoms including blisters, fever, headache, and diarrhea, that is when doctors took blood samples from us and later told us we had anthrax and referred us to Ruhooko Health Centre, where we were started on treatment,” he said.

The community’s demand for cheap meat has been identified as a challenge in combating the outbreak.

Mr Moses Muhangi, another resident, highlighted a common sentiment among locals, attributing the deaths of animals to divine will, loosely translated as “Kyakorwamukama.”

“Here when a cow dies, we say it has been done by God because they enjoy meat cheaply or at no cost. They don’t mind how it has died,’’ Mr Muhangi said.

Dr Vincent Mugisha, the district surveillance health officer, said since 2023 the district has had several outbreaks.

“It started from Ibanda Municipality in a place called Katoma in Kagongo division where we lost a person in June, 2023. After five months, we got another outbreak in the Bisheshe Division where another person also died in November 2023,” he said.

“We have been moving to those areas diagnosing and treating them. We are still sensitising people about the prevention and control measures. That is the reason we have not had many fatalities despite the diseases recurring,” he said.

Dr Mugisha expressed frustration over the insufficient funding hampering their efforts to contain the Anthrax outbreak.

He emphasised the need for monitoring, which requires following up on confirmed cases every three days to ensure medication compliance and detect any potential outbreaks.

“We have sensitised the community to do away with carcasses but it is not easy to control people from consuming meat. But as a district, we are still going to sensitise and investigate those who are infected to manage them so that they don’t die,” he said.

Mr Friday Mujuni, the Muhangi Village chairperson, said: “There is no where you will cook or roast it, we will arrest you. We have since buried two cows since the outbreak but lucky enough for me my people who have seen the victims can’t dare eat meat from a dead animal or before the ban is lifted.”

The District Veterinary Officer, Dr Hillary Arinaitwe, called for adherence to guidelines from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, including quarantine measures for affected animals and strict penalties for non-compliance.

“We can’t tell which animals have the disease because it is difficult for people to know the signs and symptoms of anthrax. We always test dead animals to discover if they are infected but if animals are tested early, we can vaccinate them against anthrax if they are infected,” he said.

He said when an individual comes into contact with an infected animal, they experience bleeding, swelling, and the formation of large wounds. This is accompanied by symptoms such as headaches, fever, and vomiting.