ICC explains rationale for charging Kony with ‘fewer’ counts

Kony, who is still elusive more than 19 years after the issuance of his arrest warrant, is further accused of the systematic abduction of children under the age of 18 – boys and girls – and the systematic abuse of girls and women in particularly through enslavement and sexual violence.



“We have also charged him of conscription of children in armed hostility, and this concerns children under the age of 15. In addition, we have included in the charges children born in captivity as direct victims of the crimes, especially the crime of enslavement, torture and cruel treatment, among others,” said Ms Braun.



She added that from the arrest warrant stage, ICC lawyers have taken up the case “significantly” to reflect as best as possible the scope of the criminality in northern Uganda.



The document containing the charges is available on ICC website.



But a war survivor on November 15, 2025 questioned the rationale for charging the man who sought to impose his own version of the Biblical Ten Commandments in northern Uganda with only 36 counts.



“Why should the ICC charge Dominic Ongwen with more counts, while his former boss gets few counts?” he asked during a stakeholders’ dialogue organised by the ICC at Gracious Palace Hotel, Lira City, on November 15, 2024.



During that engagement, the ICC Kampala team members and their colleagues from the Office of the Prosecutor spent hours explaining where The Hague-based court had reached with the Kony case.



On the question of 36 counts of convicted Dominic Ongwen versus 61 of Kony, Ms Braun explained that “it does not matter legally or for potential future sentencing how many counts you enter. What matters in sentencing is the types of crimes committed – the extent of the suffering that was unleashed.”



“So, it is not a number game. It is about the material facts – what were the evidence behind those and the suffering behind those? From a legal perspective, we chose to summarise a bit to be able to capture as best as possible the scope of the criminality,” the ICC lawyer said.



“You could take the decision to go count by count, case by case, right? But it doesn’t matter in the end – whether you do that or not. What will matter is that in the evidence that we present, every victim is listed that we know of and their stories can come out, and then the summary will provide the scale of the violence, yeah, and it will be sufficient for sentencing.”



Rev Silvanus Ogwal of Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAG) Uganda inquired about what would happen in the event that Kony dies before the commencement of the trial.



The senior trial lawyer in the Office of the ICC Prosecutor responded: “Unfortunately, that’s the end of the proceedings. That’s it!”



Rev Ogwal further questioned that when two forces fight a battle, how the ICC guarantees that only one side to the fight has committed the crimes and the other side is innocent.



This question was in reference to the battle which occurred between the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers and the LRA insurgents during the two-decade war in the north of Kampala.