ICC explains rationale for charging Kony with ‘fewer’ counts
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has downplayed concerns that fewer charges against the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) top commander, Joseph Kony, are inadequate to atone for crimes he allegedly committed in Northern Uganda for 20 years.
Unlike his former commander, Dominic Ongwen, who was charged with 61 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, Kony is suspected of 36 counts of the same crimes allegedly committed in 2003 and 2004 in Northern Uganda.
Ms Leonie van Braun, senior trial lawyer in the Office of the ICC Prosecutor, said Kony has been charged for eight attacks on so-called former Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps. The case locations are Barlonyo in Lira District, Agak (Amuria), Abia (Alebtong), Pajule (Pader), Lukodi (Gulu), Odek (Omoro) and Abok in Oyam District.
“And we have charged him for the abduction of at least 140 girls from Lwala Girls School (Kaberamaido District), which we visited on November 14, 2024),” she said.
Kony, who is still elusive more than 19 years after the issuance of his arrest warrant, is further accused of the systematic abduction of children under the age of 18 – boys and girls – and the systematic abuse of girls and women in particularly through enslavement and sexual violence.
“We have also charged him of conscription of children in armed hostility, and this concerns children under the age of 15. In addition, we have included in the charges children born in captivity as direct victims of the crimes, especially the crime of enslavement, torture and cruel treatment, among others,” said Ms Braun.
She added that from the arrest warrant stage, ICC lawyers have taken up the case “significantly” to reflect as best as possible the scope of the criminality in northern Uganda.
The document containing the charges is available on ICC website.
But a war survivor on November 15, 2025 questioned the rationale for charging the man who sought to impose his own version of the Biblical Ten Commandments in northern Uganda with only 36 counts.
“Why should the ICC charge Dominic Ongwen with more counts, while his former boss gets few counts?” he asked during a stakeholders’ dialogue organised by the ICC at Gracious Palace Hotel, Lira City, on November 15, 2024.
During that engagement, the ICC Kampala team members and their colleagues from the Office of the Prosecutor spent hours explaining where The Hague-based court had reached with the Kony case.
On the question of 36 counts of convicted Dominic Ongwen versus 61 of Kony, Ms Braun explained that “it does not matter legally or for potential future sentencing how many counts you enter. What matters in sentencing is the types of crimes committed – the extent of the suffering that was unleashed.”
“So, it is not a number game. It is about the material facts – what were the evidence behind those and the suffering behind those? From a legal perspective, we chose to summarise a bit to be able to capture as best as possible the scope of the criminality,” the ICC lawyer said.
“You could take the decision to go count by count, case by case, right? But it doesn’t matter in the end – whether you do that or not. What will matter is that in the evidence that we present, every victim is listed that we know of and their stories can come out, and then the summary will provide the scale of the violence, yeah, and it will be sufficient for sentencing.”
Rev Silvanus Ogwal of Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAG) Uganda inquired about what would happen in the event that Kony dies before the commencement of the trial.
The senior trial lawyer in the Office of the ICC Prosecutor responded: “Unfortunately, that’s the end of the proceedings. That’s it!”
Rev Ogwal further questioned that when two forces fight a battle, how the ICC guarantees that only one side to the fight has committed the crimes and the other side is innocent.
This question was in reference to the battle which occurred between the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers and the LRA insurgents during the two-decade war in the north of Kampala.
According to the ICC international cooperation advisor, Mr Dahirou Sant-Anna, the office of the prosecutor is only driven by evidence.
“What I mean by that is that if there is evidence about the commission of crimes by either parties in the conflict and those incidents are grave enough to actually require the attention of the International Criminal Court, investigations will follow. We’ve had it in Cote d’Ivoire where you have a sitting government and rebels actually fighting and we have since been investigating both parties,” he said.
He added: “You have the same situation today in Palestine and Israel where there are applications from the office of the prosecutor for a warrant of arrest against the representatives of the two parties that were in that conflict.”
Background
The warrant of arrest for Kony was issued under seal on July 8, 2005, amended on September 27, 2005 and unsealed on October 13, 2005.