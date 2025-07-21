ICC hails Uganda's unwavering support as model for global cooperation

Uganda has become a global benchmark for cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC), with its field office in the East African nation praised for setting a gold standard in partnership with The Hague-based tribunal, a senior official has said.

“Every ICC field office in the world learns from the experiences in Uganda,” said Scott Anbuen Naidoo, the ICC Chief of Country Office, Uganda.

“Because of the state cooperation, the standards are set extremely high,” he added.

Naidoo made the remarks on Monday during a regional stakeholders’ dialogue in Lira City to mark International Justice Day and commemorate the 1998 adoption of the Rome Statute, which established the ICC.

The day is observed annually on July 17 to reaffirm the international community’s commitment to combating impunity and promoting the rule of law.

Uganda was the first country to host an ICC field office.

Naidoo praised Ugandan President Museveni’s administration for providing consistent security and institutional support to ICC staff on the ground.

“The magnitude of the support by various leaders is a clear indication of Uganda’s commitment to the ICC, international justice, and the rule of law,” he observed.

Referring to Uganda’s northern conflict history, Naidoo paid tribute to the victims and emphasized the court’s role in restoring justice: “Peace is not just the absence of conflict. It is the presence of justice.”

The ICC is currently pursuing justice in the Uganda situation through ongoing cases such as that of Dominic Ongwen, a former child soldier-turned-commander in the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), who was sentenced to 25 years for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Another LRA figure, Joseph Kony, remains wanted on over 30 charges.

Local leaders, including Lira City Mayor Sam Atul, urged the ICC to help consolidate narratives of survivors and stakeholders to create a unified account of the conflict.

“The information is scattered,” Atul said. “It’s time the Country Office helps us write this story from all perspectives so future generations can learn.”

Bishop Emeritus Nelson Onono Onweng echoed the call for renewed investment in northern Uganda, once ravaged by decades of war. “We need resources for reconciliation and psychosocial support,” he said.

Naidoo concluded by urging continued collaboration to build a just world for generations to come.