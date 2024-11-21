ICC prosecutors struggle to advance Kony trial

The trial of elusive Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebel leader Joseph Kony may not be fully conducted if he is neither arrested nor surrendered, prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have said.

The lawyers say The Hague-based court has reached a milestone in the case, including the issuing of an arrest warrant, indictment and the commencement of the pre-trial, which kicks off soon, yet the final process and judgement may stagnate.

“It is important to note that having him (Kony) arrested is our main priority. As [ICC international cooperation advisor, Mr Sant-Anna] Dahirou said, we will not be able to move to a full trial without him present, so we have reinvigorated our effort with our partners, the Ugandan authorities and other partners in the region,” Ms Leonie Van Braun, the senior trial lawyer in the Office of the Prosecutor at the ICC, said during an interview on Monday.

She added: “As you know, we do not have our own police, we depend on the support of the international community and we will not stop until he is arrested.”

Ms Braun said there are several challenges hindering Kony's arrest, although the LRA's military capacity has greatly diminished.

“It is a mobile group, which is moving in difficult terrain in difficult regions, it is a region where we do have member states of the Rome Statute in parts of that region and we are collaborating with them as best we can but those member states also lack certain own capacities. We can work together with an effective fighting force,” she said.

“For example, Ugandan authorities, when we have sufficient intelligence, we share that intelligence and we engage, but with the partners in the region and the movability of the LRA, it is difficult to then get to the point where we actually capture him. We have tried in the past years and I can also say we invigorated our efforts in the past year and we will not stop, but it is a difficult terrain that we are operating in,” she added.

Confirmation of charges

Mr Sant Anna said: “One thing that I want you to bear in mind is that the confirmation of charge is not a trial, this is a stage before the trial. At the ICC, the confirmation of charges is the process where the judges will have to assess whether the evidence in support of the charges gives substantial ground to believe that the persons have committed that crime, and then we move to the next stage.”

He added: “In this case, if the confirmation of charges takes place, Kony still has to appear before the court before the trial takes place. One thing is for sure with the confirmation of charges, if the charges are confirmed by the judge, it means that immediately or directly after Kony surrenders or is arrested, then the trial will start.”

Mr Sant Anna said the indictment of Kony is an important milestone in the process.

“…there is an arrest warrant but we have expanded the charges against him,” he said.

Kony is charged with 36 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed in 2003 and 2004 in northern Uganda. He has been charged for attacks on seven Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Barlonyo, Abia, Pagak, Pajule, Lukodi, Abok and Odek, the abduction of at least 70 girls from Lwala Girls’ School, and the abduction, enslavement and severe mistreatment of hundreds of children until the age of 18, both boys and girls.

“We focus on the turning of these children into fighters for the LRA. We have also charged him with the inscription of child soldiers and enslavement of girls for particularly forced labour, sexual exploitation, and also engaging in the fighting,” Ms Braun said.

She added: “Finally, we have charged him for the enslavement and abduction of hundreds of women, so these include the group of women beyond the age of 18, and there we focused on the forced labour, the so-called forced wives of LRA commanders, and forced pregnancies within the coercive environment of the LRA.”

Children born in captivity as direct victims

The ICC has also for the first time charged Kony for crimes committed against children born in captivity, noting that they are dire victims just like those who were abducted. Children born in captivity and then remaining for a certain period are also direct victims.

The ICC prosecutors and defence lawyers are currently in the northern region meeting different stakeholders in the Kony case.

KONY CASE

• On July 8, 2005, the ICC issued a seal of warrant of arrest of Joseph Kony.

• On September 27, 2005, this was amended.

• On October 13, 2005, this was unsealed. The execution of the arrest warrant is still pending.

• On June 21, 2024, Mr Peter Haynes was formally appointed as Counsel for Kony.

• On November 23, 2023, PreTrial Chamber II issued a preliminary decision on holding confirmation of charges hearing in Joseph Kony’s absence.

• On January 26, 2024, the trial chamber ordered the registry to initiate notification efforts to inform Kony of the charges against him and to start related outreach activities.