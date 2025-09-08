ICC to begin hearing of charges against Kony on September 9

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will on Tuesday, September 8, begin a three-day confirmation hearing of charges against fugitive Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony.

According to the court’s schedule, proceedings will start at 11am Ugandan time with the reading of charges against Kony, who remains at large. This will be followed by submissions from the prosecution.

On Wednesday, the prosecution is expected to continue its case, after which Kony’s defense, led by Counsel Peter Haynes, will make submissions. The final day, Thursday, will see both sides present closing arguments before the judges retire to consider their decision.

The judges will then rule on whether the evidence presented is strong enough to commit Kony to trial. However, even if the charges are confirmed, an actual trial cannot proceed unless Kony is arrested and brought before the court.

Kony, the leader of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), faces 39 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, rape, enslavement, and the conscription of child soldiers. His rebellion against President Museveni’s government lasted more than two decades, leaving over 100,000 people dead and displacing 1.5 million others.

The ICC’s Outreach Office in Uganda has announced community screenings of the hearings in northern Uganda, where Kony’s atrocities were most severe. Among the planned venues is Gulu Secondary School in Gulu City.

“The ICC will hold community screenings to ensure victims and affected communities can follow the proceedings,” said Ms Maria Mabinty Kamara, the ICC’s Public Information and Outreach Coordinator in Uganda.

In this file photo. LRA rebel leader Joseph Kony addresses a news conference in Nabanga, Sudan, on August 1, 2006. PHOTO/REUTERS

The hearing comes as one of Kony’s former top commanders, Dominic Ongwen, continues to serve a 25-year sentence handed down by the ICC after his conviction for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Key Points

Joseph Kony is not in ICC custody and will not be present in court.

He faces 39 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

His defense lawyers will represent his interests, while victims will also have legal representation.

Prosecution, defense, and victims’ lawyers will all present oral submissions during the hearing.



