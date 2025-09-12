ICC vows to catch Kony as hearing of charges ends

The Office of the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has assured thousands of victims of the two-decade war in northern Uganda, waged by Joseph Kony, of its commitment to capture the fugitive warlord and bring him to justice.

Ms Leonie Von Braun, the senior trial lawyer in the Prosecutor’s Office, told the court that although the confirmation of charges hearing had concluded, efforts to arrest Kony, who led a brutal rebellion under the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), are ongoing.

“I wish to stress that the efforts to secure Mr Kony’s arrest and surrender are continuing. The Office of the Prosecutor and the Registry are working together with our partners to finally locate and apprehend Mr Kony so that he can appear before the court,” Ms Von Braun said yesterday evening.

She added: “We will not give up on such an important objective; it remains our ultimate goal.” Over two days, the ICC heard partial evidence from prosecutors on Kony’s alleged atrocities in northern Uganda, alongside submissions from lawyers representing 5,795 victims of the war.

Kony’s defence team, led by Mr Peter Haynes, objected to the proceedings, arguing it was inappropriate to receive evidence in the absence of the accused. His case is the first in the ICC’s 27-year history to be heard without the suspect present. Victims’ lawyers urged the judges, Justice Althea Violet Alexis-Windsor (presiding), Julia Motoc and Ben Mahfoudh, to confirm the charges.

“They are requesting that an international body created in 1998 deliver justice. This is the first step, which is why we are here asking for the confirmation of charges,” lawyer Francisco Cox submitted on behalf of the victims.

Mr Joseph Manoba, another lawyer for the victims, said his clients welcomed the pledge to proceed to trial should Kony be captured.

“The prosecution’s evidence shows that Joseph Kony is the overall commander of the LRA that sought to take power by force in Uganda. He organised himself in such a way that he had commanders below him. He planned and gave directions on carrying out attacks, receiving information on the attacks, and rewarding them with rank promotions,” Mr Manoba said.

“Your Honours, the suspect Joseph Kony was manipulative. He used promotions among the regular LRA members and the distribution of girls as a so-called reward mechanism to prevent escape from the LRA. He combined this with demanding and implementing severe punishment, including death sentences for those who attempted or planned to escape,” he added.

Mr Manoba further told the judges that nearly 21 years after the LRA attacks, Kony remains at large.

“The harm suffered as a result of gender-based violence is manifold, as it touches both girls and women who were direct victims of these crimes. It extends from a wide range of health issues to psychological trauma. About 21 years after the LRA attack on the charged locations, the suspect Joseph Kony is still at large,” he said.

He added: “During the same period, among the survivors of the attacks on the charged locations, we estimate about 500 victims from Abok, Odek, Lukodi, and Pajule have died without seeing justice or receiving reparations for the crimes committed against them.”

In his closing statement, Mr Haynes said: “Without an accused (Kony), this case is at a dead end, and that is all I wish to say.” After hearing the parties, Justice Alexis-Windsor announced the chamber would deliberate and issue its decision within the required timeframe.

“The chamber will issue its decision accordingly within the set time frame. Before closing, we would like to thank the parties and the participants. The submissions were useful,” she said.

Under ICC rules, the judges have up to 60 days to deliver their ruling.

About LRA and Kony

Joseph Kony, the leader of the rebel Lord’s Resistance Army, is the ICC’s longest-standing fugitive. An arrest warrant was issued against him in 2005.

