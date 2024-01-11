ICT creates over a million jobs – Minister

The State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Ms Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo has said ICT employs over 1.3 million Ugandans and has the potential to create more.

"It is quite commendable that ICT already employs over 1.3 million people, in Uganda, across its value chain. However, for a sector growing at an annual rate of 14.8 per cent, against a national average GDP growth rate of 6.3 per cent, we still have huge potential for more employment and wealth creation from ICT," she said.

She made these remarks at the launch of the revamped National Innovation Hub in Kampala on Thursday.

She also highlighted that ICT is among the fastest growing sectors globally, with vast possibilities, especially for the dynamic and adequately skilled and equipped people.

The revamped hub, she said, is not just a milestone for the ministry or government but a representation of hope for the entire nation, especially the youth since the country faces a pressing challenge of youth unemployment.

"A staggering 41 per cent of our youth, amounting to approximately 9.3 million young Ugandans aged between 18 to 30 years, find themselves in a precarious position. They are not in education, employment, or training; they are detached from any economic activity, existing on the fringes of our economy. This is not merely a statistic; it is a serious call for urgent action," she explained.

Dr Aminah Zawedde, Permanent Secretary Ministry of ICT & National Guidance, shed light on the transformative impact of the Hub's renovation.

"This is more than just a facelift. It's a strategic reimagining of how we engage and support our youth. Since the revamp, we've seen an increase of over 190 per cent in youth-led enterprises and innovators utilizing the Hub. This surge in engagement is a clear indication of the Hub's vital role in empowering the next generation of digital leaders in Uganda," she said.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Resident Representative, Ms Elsie Attafuah, said: "We have equipped the multimedia hub with high-end technology to support the creative aspirations of Uganda's youth. The furniture and facilities provided are designed to be fit for purpose, creating an environment that nurtures innovation and encourages creative thinking."