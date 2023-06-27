Idd–Ul–Adhuha: Kabaka mourns Kasese victims, calls for action

The Kabaka of Buganda has urged all faithful devotees to hold a special prayer for the victims of brutal attacks, especially the lives lost in an attack on Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese District this month.

In his Idd–Ul–Adhuha message, His Highness Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II said that it is very unfortunate that the country continues to lose lives to ruthless killers who are still at large in a scott-free manner.

“In this situation, we pray to have a special prayer for our people who have died in unclear circumstances without any follow-up. Many of our people have lost hope because they have not been helped in such situations,” the Kabaka’s message reads in part.

“Let us pray for the souls of our children who died during an attack on Lhubiriha School. We should also pray for their parents who are currently going through grief and trauma,” he added.

The Kabaka also revealed that a number of other people are stressed because of other life hardships in the country.

“We congratulate all Muslims upon reaching and celebrating this Idd-UI-Adhuha day, those who have made it to this day must remember that God has done it with a purpose. Therefore, we should always thank Him for all our lifetime gifts."

“We should also pray for those who went for Hajj, may God grant their prayers. Praying and believing are very important because they teach us to be humble and accept that nothing is impossible before God. Therefore, let us always pray to God so that He guides us on what we find to be impossible, just like how He did to Prophet Ibrahim,” Kabaka Mutebi further said.