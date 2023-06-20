Idd–Ul–Adhuha set for June 28

Muslims across the world will mark Idd-ul-Adhuha on June 28 following the sighting of the new crescent moon on June 18, Sunday evening.

Idd-Ul-Adhuha, is the second grand feast Muslims celebrate to mark the end of the year according to the lunar Islamic calendar.

Dr. Ziyad Lubanga, the director of Sharia at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, UMSC, said on Monday that the sighting of the new moon marked the beginning of ten days of fasting for Dhul Hijja, 12th month on the Islamic calendar.

“The new crescent marks the commencement of Hajj rituals .I encourage those who intend to slaughter animals on the feast of Idd-Ul-Adhuha to observe all the relevant rituals until after the Idd prayers,’ he said

Idd- ul-Adhuha is different from Idd-ul-Fitr, which was celebrated on April 21 at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Unlike Idd ul-Fitri, next week’s Idd prayer is performed early in the day to enable those with intention to slaughter animals to have meat for lunch. The faithful are expected to leave home without having a meal until after prayers.

Traditionally the feast lasts for four days, meaning the festivities will continue up to July 2.

As part of the Idd-ul-Adhuha celebrations, Muslims sacrifice animals in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his only son Ismail on Allah’s orders. He was later commanded to spare the boy and kill a sheep.

What to do days before Idd

Annually, there are pilgrims who travel to Mecca to perform Hajj rites. Those who do not make the pilgrimage are encouraged to remember Allah and spend extra time in devotion, good deeds like voluntary fasting, helping the needy, sincere repentance and recitation of the Koran.