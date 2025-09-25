IG calls on CSOs to join forces in fight against corruption

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has called on civil society organisations (CSOs) to join forces in the fight against corruption.

Mr John Muramuzi, an Advocacy Officer with the IG, emphasised that combating corruption requires a collective approach, noting that when CSOs actively engage in this struggle, the government can more effectively respond to citizens' concerns.

"We want CSOs to join the fight against corruption as our partners," Mr Muramuzi said. "They can drive policy reforms, advocate for stronger anti-corruption laws, and promote transparency in budgeting and procurement—roles that the IG, by mandate, cannot perform directly."

He urged CSOs to exert pressure on government institutions to uphold accountability in the use of public funds.

Mr Muramuzi made the remarks during a training session for CSOs from the Rwenzori sub-region in Fort Portal City on September 24, 2025.

He explained that CSOs are well-positioned to support the IG in creating public awareness, advancing civic education, and monitoring government expenditure.

"Anyone reporting a corruption case must come with evidence," he said. "That is why we are training people in evidence reporting on corruption issues; without it, it becomes difficult for us to prove wrongdoing."

Ms Christine Lamwaka, Manager for Advocacy Capacity Building at the IG, noted that the IG is understaffed and that partnerships with CSOs would enable the agency to extend its reach and respond to cases more effectively.

"The IG is understaffed, and our officers cover very wide areas," she said. "By working with CSOs, we can access existing community structures and receive corruption reports consistently."

Ms. Angella Byangwa, Executive Director of the Rwenzori Anti-Corruption Coalition, emphasized that combating corruption is a constitutional role for every citizen. She challenged the IG to investigate entrenched corruption networks within local governments, particularly in district service commissions, where job applicants are allegedly forced to pay bribes to secure employment.

"We need an e-recruitment system to eliminate face-to-face dealings with service commission members," Ms Byangwa said. "Jobs must be awarded on merit. If incompetent people are recruited through bribery, how will the government achieve the targets of NDP IV?"

She also urged that government officials implicated in corruption scandals should be dismissed from public service altogether, rather than being transferred to new duty stations.



