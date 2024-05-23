IG to recruit 4,000 community monitors to fight corruption

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has launched a nationwide recruitment drive for 4,000 community monitors to oversee government programs.

Ms Monica Mutesi, an official from the Inspector General of Government (IGG) Jinja Office, said: "We are recruiting Senior Four leavers because they can read and write in English, and we will be receiving written reports from them. The community monitors will serve as volunteers and will not receive a monthly salary.”

Mr Gerald Gwaira, Manager Advocacy and Capacity Building at the Office of the IGG, while addressing residents at Ivukula Town Council headquarters in Namutumba District, on Tuesday said that the recruits will be responsible for reporting any corruption and shoddy work on government projects and demanding accountability when necessary.

He added that the recruitment process has already begun in the Busoga sub-region under the Jinja IGG office, and the selected monitors will undergo training on their roles and responsibilities.

Mr Gwaira emphasized that the recruits must be "citizens of good character in their respective villages" who are willing to serve as volunteers under the Transparency and Accountability Anti-Corruption (TAAC) program.

The TAAC program was initially piloted in several districts, including Kiruhura, Mbarara, Isingiro, Ibanda, and Ntungamo, and has since been expanded nationwide due to its success.

"The community monitors' project has been active in Northern Uganda and refugee-hosting districts, and it is also working well in Ankole sub-region, and it is the reason we are taking it across the country," Mr Gwaira said.

Local leaders, have welcomed the initiative, stating: "As direct beneficiaries of the government programs, we are going to be directly involved in fighting corruption."