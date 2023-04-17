IGAD calls for ceasefire in latest Sudan conflict

The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has called on the warring factions in the Sudan conflict to ceasefire and settle their differences through dialogue, instead of the ongoing fighting. Sudan was plunged into the latest round of fighting on April 14 after a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched attacks on the government positions in the Capital City Khartoum. A statement issued by IGAD secretariat says the Executive Secretary of IGAD, Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, is extremely alarmed by reports of fighting in different parts of Khartoum between Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and is following the situation closely. “Dr Workneh urges both sides to immediately cease fighting, de-escalate the situation, and resolve their differences through dialogue,” the statement issued by the secretariat says. “The Sudanese parties and stakeholders, including SAF and RSF have made commendable progress in the past few months towards signing a final political agreement and formation of a civilian-led transitional government, and these reports of fighting will not only cause setback, but will also cause serious insecurity and instability to Sudan and the region at large,” he added. BBC, citing a doctors’ union statement reports that nearly 100 people have been killed and an estimated 1,100 others have been injured. The BBC adds that both sides claimed to control key installations in the capital Khartoum, where residents sheltered from explosions. Doctors have also warned that the situation at hospitals in Khartoum is appalling, and that the fighting was stopping both staff and medical supplies from reaching intended beneficiaries. The IGAD statement further indicates that the authority will stand in solidarity with the people of Sudan who have found themselves in crossfire between the army and the militia group. “The executive secretary urges both sides to give dialogue a chance, cease hostilities, and allow the Sudanese people continue observing Ramadhan fasting in peace. IGAD will continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Sudan in their aspiration for peace,” the statement says.

President Museveni has also condemned the war and said it is not correct to misuse force at the expense of dialogue and peace. He called for unconditional ceasefire between the warring factions.

“I join my comrades, the Heads of State of IGAD to express our deep concerns on the current situation in Sudan and immediately call for a cessation of hostilities between the two sides. I condemn the misuse of force in a situation that undermines all progress made through dialogue over the last many months. We cannot keep papering over mistakes of unprincipled politics year after year,” he said.

Mr Museveni said Sudan made ideological and strategic mistakes in the past when they engaged in politics of identity at the expense of common interests of all the Sudanese that eventually led to breaking of the country into two.

“When I last visited Khartoum, and in all the other meetings before, I always told the Sudanese about the danger of ideological and strategic mistakes. We used to discuss with Gen Bashir the dangers of encouraging the politics of identity of tribes, of race, Arabs, Africans, identity of religion, Moslems and Christians. I used to tell Gen Bashir that this is very dangerous for that country and indeed eventually the country broke up into north and south,” he said.

“Now within the north, we still see some of these problems. Therefore it is not correct to go on papering over mistakes year after year, decade after decade and the ordinary people suffer so much on the account of ideological, strategic and political mistakes. Leaders must have principle politics. Even when you are to fight, you fight on principled cause, not fight just to cause loss of lives,” he added.

He said the only way this conflict can be resolved is through dialogue, not fighting that endangers the lives of the innocent people.

“An unconditional and immediate cessation of hostilities to stop the tragedy and mockery of Africa is of utmost importance,” Museveni said.

The US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken called the fighting “dangerous fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Security Forces, which threatens the security and safety of Sudanese civilians and undermines efforts to restore Sudan’s democratic transition.”

He said he had consulted with Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, about the

“We agreed it was essential for the parties to immediately end hostilities without pre-condition. I urge General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Degalo to take active measures to reduce tensions and ensure the safety of all civilians. The only way forward is to return to negotiations that support the Sudanese people’s democratic aspirations,” he said.

“We continue to remain in close touch with our Embassy in Khartoum and have full accountability of our personnel. We also have been communicating with American citizens who may be in the region about safety measures and other precautions,” Blinken added.

Other international voices have also called for a permanent end to the violence in Sudan, noting that peace should be given a chance.

Both Arab states and the US have urged the two sides to resume talks aimed at restoring a civilian government. The African Union last week announced that it is sending its top diplomat, Moussa Faki Mahamat, to try to negotiate a ceasefire.

Both Egypt and South Sudan also offered to mediate between the warring factions.