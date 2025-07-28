IGAD calls for inclusive higher education for refugees

The Inter- Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has reiterated its call for inclusive higher education across the regional university focusing on refugees, internally displaced people, returnees and host communities.

The appeal was made during opening the 5th meeting of the IGAD Council for higher education on July28th in Kampala which brought together Vice chancellors from leading universities in the IGAD region to deliberate on the ways of improving education access for refugees and displaced people, progress on IGAD Qualifications Framework as well as consider the 2nd Cohort of the IGAD Scholarship Scheme for refugees, returnees and host Communities.

The IGAD head of social development, Ms Victoria Anib, said that the region faces numerous challenges including climate change, food insecurity, water scarcity which require solutions rooted with research and community engagement.

“Our universities must become leading laboratories working hand-in-hand with government, NGOs, and private sector to pilot innovations that can be scaled up across the region,” Ms Anib said.

She noted that although the IGAD scholarships are making significant contributions in promoting inclusive education, there is a need to invest more in graduate fellowships, laboratory infrastructure, and inter-institutional collaboration.

“I urge you, as members of the board, to bring forward concrete proposals that will expand the scholarship access to students in remote and conflict-affected areas, improve program efficiency through harmonized policies and streamlined coordination,” Ms Anib said.

She noted that strengthening academic mobility, quality assurance and regional integration would shape the lives of thousands of vulnerable young people.

“Let us use this opportunity to engage in open, solution-oriented dialogue. Let us challenge assumptions, share best practices, and forge new partnerships,” Ms Anib said.

The IGAD region comprises the countries of Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

As per IGAD statistics, the region stands as the largest refugee-hosting region globally, home to over 6 million refugees and asylum seekers as of 2025, representing 20 percent of the world’s refugee population.

IGAD has harmonized curricula and credit transfer systems to allow students to pursue education across borders and has as well mobilized resources through partnerships with bilateral universities to support refugee and marginalised students.

“These achievements remind us that education is a powerful tool for peace. When complete, once required, academic exchange fosters shared identity, shared purpose, and shared prosperity. By empowering youth both inside and outside classrooms, we dismantle the barriers that bring interdependence and distrust.

Prof Umar Kakumba from Makerere University who represented the university Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, lauded the IGAD for its milestones in supporting education, science and technology especially for the valuable communities.

“Coming into force of the IGAD regional qualifications framework, which was adopted in Entebbe last year, I am happy that challenges related to student mobility and credit transfer will be addressed. it's now the responsibility of the Senate of the different universities, to adopt the framework and also start on the implementation,” Prof Kakumba said.

Prof Kakumba further emphasised the importance of collaboration among universities in the regions through memorandums of understanding, joint research and academic exchange programs.

“This platform enables us to pool resources, share best practices, and build partnerships that strengthen education access and quality,” he noted.