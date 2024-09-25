IGAD calls for youth engagement in governance

Experts on peace, democracy and human rights at the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) Governance forum have called upon member states to engage the youth meaningfully for sustaining peace and conflict mitigation.

The head of Political Affairs and Peace Building at IGAD, Mr Aleu Garang said that the youth make the highest population in the IGAD region and involving them in decision-making as well as participation in governance is a sustainable solution to conflicts because it's often used to fuel the conflict.

“There are United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions that offer guidance on the engagement of youth. In IGAD, we use those international standards that are acceptable to all member states, being members of the UN as well and ensure that our youth are engaged in decision-making and they are engaged in participation in governance, as well as they are engaged in conflict prevention,” Mr Garang said.

He added; Even the Gen Z's rollout on the streets was a form of a political conflict. It's not just necessarily that the youth in Kenya had turned unruly and they started giving hard time to the governance structures.”

Mr Garang was speaking at the opening of the three days annual IGAD governance forum meeting attended by representatives from member states in Kampala, focusing on peacebuilding and improving democracy among member states.

The IGAD governance Forum was launched in 2021 to establish a regional platform for experience sharing among member states in governance, Elections, Rule of law and human rights.

The IGAD member states include Djibouti, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

Mr Alex Njoroge, a senior Human Rights officer from Kenya said that IGAD is one of the regions that has greatly been affected by concurrent ongoing conflicts in Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia.

However, he noted that the issue of unemployment among member states is what is bringing the conflict amongst the educated youth due to the frustration of not finding jobs.

“We are not seeing that bigger picture. We are being told to work hard in school then at the end of the day there is no Job. So probably changing that mind shift, away from job seeking to just creating jobs will greatly improve the lives of our young people,” Mr Njoroge said.

Ms Joselyn Bigirwa, the IGAD head of mission to Uganda said that peace and security are important components for regional development.

“You very much know that if it’s not for peace then the rest of other initiatives cannot take place. So when we come here to gather on issues of governance we are tackling very important issues that are of great importance to the region,” Ms Bigirwa said.

She explained that the forum brings stakeholders that are pertinent to bring peace and address issues of governance and development in respective member states.