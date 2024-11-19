IGAD decries increasing cases of child trafficking among member states

The International Authority on Development (IGAD) is seeking a regional policy among its eight member states to control the emerging trend of child trafficking in the region.

IGAD Child Programming lead, Dr Shadrack Oiye decried increasing cases of child trafficking in the region and called for urgent interventions.

“We know that children move legally, mostly with their parents, but also there is illegal movement. There are issues of child trafficking where children are being trafficked through particular routes and some of these routes are the official movement routes through our airports, through our official border points. There are also illegal routes that children are being moved from for various reasons. And some of these children end up outside Africa," Dr Oiye said.

According to him, IGAD intends to end illegal movement of children.

He said members are formulating a stringent policy to protect children from various cases of abuse, such as child trafficking, child labour, and child poverty which is affecting their transformation.

The policy will be implemented through UNHCR and Save the Children, among other partners.

According to police crime report 2023, Uganda recorded 510 cases of Child Trafficking, 159 cases of child abduction/kidnapping, 866 cases of Child Abuse/Torture, 232 cases of child stealing, and 4,730 cases of child neglect.

Dr Oiye made the remarks at the opening of a two-day IGAD national consultative meeting on the IGAD child policy framework in Kampala where they are seeking views from the Ugandan government to be included in the said policy.

The commissioner Youth and Children Affairs in the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Mr Fred Ngabirano, said the policy is long overdue and leaders in member states must provide accountability.

“I am of the view that as we make our contribution, we also want to bring in an element of leaders at all levels, including a party in power, to clearly articulate in its manifesto what it plans to do to address the vulnerabilities of children as highlighted within the IGAD child framework situational analysis,” Mr Ngabirano said.

He added: “If we as a country are talking of soon getting into oil revenues but what are we going to do with that oil revenue to cause a fundamental change within the care and protection framework and institutional coordination so that all the four broad rights of a child are at the same level as we move to nurture and bring up children to their full potential."