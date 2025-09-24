IGAD implements Djibouti declaration to improve education standards

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Senior Coordinator for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation (ESTI), Mr Kebede Kassa Tsegaye, has revealed that the implementation of the Djibouti Declaration, adopted in 2017, has led to significant improvements in education and employment standards in the region.

"We have achieved a considerable amount of progress at the regional level," Mr Kebede said. "We have developed the IGAD regional qualification framework to ensure the quality of education. Additionally, we have developed an IGAD regional Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) strategy to encourage member states to cooperate on the provision of skills and programs toward the development of various levels of skills."

Mr Kebede made these remarks during the opening of a national consultation for Kenya, South Sudan, and Uganda on the implementation of the Djibouti Declaration in Entebbe. He added that IGAD has advocated for inclusive education and is working on recognizing skills at different levels.

The authority is also developing a comprehensive qualification framework for IGAD and supporting member states in developing their national qualification frameworks.

"Ethiopia has become the second country in the region, next to Kenya, to develop its national qualification framework. Uganda, South Sudan, Somalia, and Djibouti are also developing theirs, and we expect some countries to adopt their frameworks before the end of this year or early next year," Mr Kebede said.

This framework will enable countries to recognise refugees' qualifications in their education system and job market.

The head of the IGAD mission to Uganda, Ms Joselyn Bigirwa, stated that the three-country consultation meeting aims to support the formulation of regional strategies on education, science, technology, and innovation.

"Last year, in May, Uganda hosted a meeting that approved the regional qualifications framework, contributing to the Djibouti Declaration on issues of education, quality standards, and inclusive education for refugees, host communities, and nationals," she said.

Ms Bigirwa emphasised that the meeting provides an opportunity for cross-country learning and improving action plans.

The meeting is expected to inform the 2026-2030 strategy of IGAD, specifically on education, science, technology, and innovation. Ms Bigirwa noted that this would enable Uganda and other IGAD regions to transform their education systems, align them with regional and continental frameworks, and benefit refugees by providing them with qualifications that can be recognized across the region.



