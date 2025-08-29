IGAD launches $31.9m project to boost pandemic preparedness

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has partnered with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to launch a three-year $31.9 million project aimed at strengthening pandemic preparedness among its member states.

The Preparedness for Pandemic Response (PREPARE) project was unveiled in Kampala, Uganda, on August 29, bringing together Health Ministers from regional states, technical experts, government officials, and other delegates.

The IGAD region, consisting of Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda, continues to face persistent risks of outbreaks like Ebola, Cholera, Mpox, and Rift Valley fever.

Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, IGAD Executive Secretary, stressed that the PREPARE project is a one-health approach targeting areas of cross-border surveillance, strengthening early warning systems, laboratory capacity, workforce development, and inclusive coordination mechanisms.

"COVID-19 taught us that pandemics do not respect borders and that the cost of being unprepared is measured in lives lost and economies disrupted. The PREPARE Project builds on those lessons, ensuring that, as a region, we are better equipped to detect threats early, respond collectively, and protect our people from future pandemics," Dr. Gebeyehu said.

He added, "Our region is a very fragile region. We have a deficit of peace, challenge of fragility, climate change, droughts, with all odds that we are passing through."

During the launch event, the IGAD secretariat handed over supplies estimated at $700,000 to support capacities at the national and subnational levels to contain outbreaks. These supplies include laboratory equipment and consumables for the diagnosis of Mpox, vehicles, motorcycles, computers, phones, and internet routers.

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health Uganda, described the launch of the project as a milestone for regional health security.

"When we have an Ebola outbreak, it is not only limited within the country, but we also have to ensure that our neighbors are safe and that we don't export any of those pathogens. This project, therefore, is to help us ensure that we all have demonstrable and sustainable capacities that will stand the test of time and enable us to control these outbreaks," Dr. Aceng said.

Dr. Suraj Man Shrestha, Programme Management Officer WHO Uganda, highlighted that over 70 percent of emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic, thus, the urgent need for coordinated multi-sectoral response.

"To meet this need, countries must enhance preparedness and readiness, ensuring that early warning surveillance systems are robust and responses are swift and effective to minimise the impact of outbreaks," Dr. Shrestha said.

The IGAD head of mission for Uganda, Ms Joselyn Bigirwa, echoed the call for collaboration among member states.

"This project is not just timely, it is essential. The rising frequency and complexity of public health emergencies demand a coordinated and forward-looking approach. PREPARE project reflects our shared commitment to a resilient, responsive, and integrated health system across the IGAD region," she noted.



