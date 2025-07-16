IGAD member states plan unified sexual and reproductive health strategy

Member states of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have pledged closer collaboration to improve sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services across Eastern Africa through the African Demographic Dividend and Sexual and Reproductive Health (A2DSRH) programme.

At a high-level validation meeting held Tuesday in Entebbe, Uganda, IGAD Deputy Executive Secretary Mohamed Abdi Ware emphasized that the initiative goes beyond health service delivery.

“This programme is more than an initiative—it’s a regional commitment to empower our populations, particularly women and youth, with access to quality SRH services,” he said.

The A2DSRH aims to harmonize regional health efforts by improving access, reducing disparities, and aligning national strategies with continental health priorities.

Ware said the programme would strengthen IGAD’s capacity to lead health programming, especially in under-served communities.

The meeting reviewed the regional SRH strategy and accompanying research findings to guide future implementation.

“We will assess our progress, compare it with planned activities, and ensure transparency and accountability,” Ware noted.

Uganda’s Director General of Health Services, Dr Charles Olaro, said the programme comes at a crucial time when the region faces mounting health challenges.

“We are grappling with high teenage pregnancy rates, abortion cases, HIV/AIDS, mental health concerns, and an increase in non-communicable diseases,” he said, adding that reduced external funding makes effective SRH interventions more critical than ever.

Dr Ahmed Hassan, the programme’s coordinator, said the five-year A2DSRH plan will form the backbone of a long-term vision to establish a regional health body.

“We’re working toward creating a unified regional health organization that integrates all relevant reproductive health programmes,” he revealed.

Dr Abdullah Ibrahim, the Djibouti Chair, highlighted gaps in legislation and policy that continue to hinder access to SRH services, particularly for adolescent girls.

“In Djibouti, social and religious taboos limit open discussions about sexuality, contraception, and family planning,” he said, noting the urgent need for comprehensive sexual education.

The African Union Development Agency’s coordinator for A2DSRH, Dr Hagos Debeb, underlined the broader significance of the programme emphasizing that: “A robust SRH strategy is not just a technical document. It’s a pillar of regional integration, human capital development, and sustainable growth.”