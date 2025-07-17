IGAD pledges support for Uganda's agricultural development

The head of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) mission to Uganda Ms Joselyn Bigirwa, has revealed the authority’s commitment to support Uganda’s 5th Bieniel CAADP review which is set to help the country track it’s progress towards meeting the CAADP environmental commitments.

“All these efforts are fundamental to the region's development and serve as drivers to realizing not only the current commitments, but also the issues of the African Union Agenda of 2063, as well as sustainable development goals” she said.

Ms Bigirwa added, “Our region is very big, with a population of about 270 million people. But with all the interventions carried by so many other projects that have been happening with the support of European partners, the statistics still reveal that the global report of 2034 on food prices reveals that 62 million people out of the 270 people, and that is 35 percent, still face high levels of acute food insecurity in the serving member states of the region.”

Ms Bigirwa made the remarks at the opening of the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAAPD) validation workshop of Uganda’s draft 2025 African Union Bienniel review report in Entebbe on Monday.

“It has been a major player, both from the structural stage, promoting regional strategies that align with the CAADP goals. It has been facilitating regional consultations, but also involving national stakeholders from all diversities to ensure that we address current issues within the CAADP framework, this coordination has helped us to join progress towards achieving CAADP targets and fostering collaboration between national, regional, and continental interactions,” she said.

The Permanent secretary Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) Rtd Maj Gen David Kasura said the review will set the tone for how the government prepares for the post-Malabar agenda that will shape Africa's agriculture for the future.

In a message delivered on his behalf by the head of statistics MAAIF Ms Irene Lubega, Mr Kasura urged delegates to build consensus, deepen partnerships and reformulate themselves to the goal of a productive, resilient and inclusive agriculture sector.

“It's an opportunity to share the final report that is credible, inclusive and national in all. It's also a step towards studying data into action, ensuring that the decisions we make today inform our future plans, strategies and investments in agriculture,” he said.