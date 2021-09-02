Igad seeks Museveni help on South Sudan conflict

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

The regional bloc, Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (Igad), has asked President Museveni to leverage his “experience and wisdom” to help resolve the South Sudan security impasse.

Amb Ismail Wais, the bloc’s special envoy for South Sudan, told the Ugandan leader during a meeting in Kampala yesterday, that:

“This region needs you. With your leadership, South Sudan will be a stronger member of the East African Community (EAC). Our region has to stand up, we need you to spearhead support of the region to help South Sudan.”

In comments about uptick in communal fighting in the world’s newest nation, Amb Wais said such localised violence denotes a “weak state, due to poor or non-existing security apparatus”.

South Sudan, which became an independent state from the Republic of Sudan in 2011, plunged into chaos two years following a power contest between President Salva Kiir and his then Vice Riek Machar.

The political fallout split the country’s military, with hundreds of troops loyal to Dr Machar breaking ranks to form Sudan People Liberation Army-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO).

After months of bloody fighting, the warring parties struck a deal, which collapsed into a volley of violence in 2016.

In both outbreaks of conflict, Uganda’s military fought alongside government troops to defeat the advancing rebels, helping to restore calm, evacuate trapped Ugandans and other foreigners and safeguard regional market access.

Following international efforts by the Troika – the United States, Norway and the United Kingdom – and regional guarantors, the rival factions signed another peace pact whose implementation remains deadlocked over troops cantonments, demobilisation, and power-sharing.

“I seek your leadership, guidance and wisdom on helping the leaders of South Sudan to resolve the deadlock on the sharing of command structure; help the leaders to expedite the unification and deployment of forces; and help organise support from regional leaders to assist the youngest nation on earth to implement TSA through logistics, trainings, capacity building,” Amb Wais said in a passionate appeal to President Museveni yesterday.

In response, the Ugandan leader promised to engage all sides to the conflict and described communal violence in South Sudan as “very dangerous because there is a vacuum of control with violence now personalised”.

Mr Museveni, in an echo of a solution he offered to western diplomats that sought his hand to resolve the South Sudan situation, yesterday reiterated that the real medicine for the conflict is elections.

“You can’t win elections with tribal forces. With elections, political actors will seek alliances. This makes you to behave. If you have been mistreating an area, how do you get voters there? But elections without an army, census and a constitution…these are crucial to having an election which is not contested,” he said.

On the mechanics of unification, he said it is important to unite and train soldiers who will then provide the security for the country to deal with other issues later.

“Here, we never paid the army. We had no money. All we wanted was food, clothing and unity. Don’t demand so many things because you don’t have them. You need food clothing, medicine and get moving. Donors can help with food and uniform. Even without pay, they can provide security then deal with other issues. If you have peace and roads start collecting revenue you deal with other issues later,” the president added.

The ambassador also condoled with the President and the people of Uganda over the recent demise of Gen Paul Lokech, the then deputy inspector general of police, whom pathologists said succumbed to a blood clot in his lungs.

Yesterday’s meeting at State Lodge Nakasero was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen Jeje Odongo, the World Bank Senior Director for Fragility, Conflict and Violence, Ms Betty Bigombe and the Interim chair of the reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, Maj Gen Charles Tai Gitua.

Statement by state minister for regional cooperation

Rt. Hon Speaker,

I am pleased to update the House on the current situation of Ugandan traders and truck drivers operating in South Sudan.

At the outset, I wish to express my appreciation to you and Honorable Members of this August House for the interest you have demonstrated in this matter.

Rt. Hon Speaker,

You may recall that, in my statement to this House on August 25,2021, I informed you about the recent spate of attacks, ambushes and incidents of insecurity along the Juba-Nimule road resulting in the loss of lives and destruction of property in the past few weeks.

Every life lost is precious and this Government takes any Ugandan life lost seriously.

The government received with shock and horror reports of the killings of Ugandans and the destruction of their property along this stretch of the road, and we condemn these attacks.

The government took immediate steps and my colleague Hon. Okello Henry Oryem, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in-charge of International Affairs travelled to Juba where he engaged with his South Sudan counterpart on the security and safety of Ugandan and their goods in that country. The minister also engaged them on the possibility of compensation for the people killed, trucks destroyed and property lost.

During this engagement, he received assurances that the Government of South Sudan;

lwould reinforce security on all major roads including Juba — Nimule road

lDismantle all illegal road blocks and ensure no illegal taxes are collected

lProvide security convoys to cargo and passenger vehicles

lGuided drivers to channel demands for compensation through the respective

Rt. hon. Speaker,

The information that we have about recent incidents is attached as Annex I.

It is important to note that the majority of ambushes have occurred to vehicles that do not respect the convoy agreed arrangements.

Hon Members you are requested to add your voice in urging travelers to respect and use the convoys provided.

Rt. Hon. Speaker,

As government we have taken the following steps in addressing this matter;

1. Whenever any attacks and killings occurred on Ugandans, we have condemned these killings and attacks and communicated our concern to the government of South Sudan;

2.We have engaged South Sudan and other stakeholders (including traders and truck drivers) on several occasions and this continues, to ensure the security of our people who travel to and from South Sudan.

3. Ugandan security officers have advised all Ugandans not to

proceed to South Sudan without security guarantees. This advice has been communicated to all border crossings including those transiting through Busia, Malaba and Mutulula on the way to South Sudan.

4.Whenever Ugandans have been killed, the government has made arrangements for the recovery and repatriation of their bodies.

Rt Hon. Speaker,

It is important to note that;

a) these attacks happen in the territory of South Sudan.

b)Government of South Sudan has sovereign authority;

c)Other nationals have also been victims and there has been no targeting of Ugandans per se.

South Sudan is a young brotherly country. We need to work with them and all other relevant stakeholders to guarantee the security of our traders, truck drivers and all travelers to and from South Sudan.

The government remains committed to engaging with the government of South Sudan on matters of common interest and concern.

We shall continue to emphasize in our engagements the need to take necessary measures to effectively secure the Juba — Nimule road.

We believe that restoring security along routes from the Ugandan border points into Juba is essential to strengthen our bilateral relations with South Sudan and in particular facilitate the safe movement of persons, goods and services- By John Mulimba