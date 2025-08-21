IGAD sets sights on peace and prosperity in new 2026–2030 strategic plan

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has unveiled its 2026–2030 Strategic Plan, setting out a renewed vision of peace, resilience, and prosperity for the Horn of Africa. The plan builds on lessons learned from the outgoing 2021–2025 framework, a period defined as much by ambition as by unprecedented challenges.

Speaking in Kampala during the launch, Dr Willa Anthony Willa, IGAD’s Director for Planning, Coordination, and Partnerships, said the new blueprint is as much about continuity as it is about recalibration.

“In the just concluded strategy, we experienced several challenges that affected progress, including the COVID-19 pandemic, protracted conflicts, climate disasters, and declining foreign aid. These have shown us the importance of adaptability and resilience,” he said.

The outgoing strategy was designed to strengthen governance, food security, infrastructure, and integration, but it unfolded against a backdrop of turbulence. The pandemic disrupted economies and strained fragile health systems, while conflicts in Ethiopia, Somalia, and South Sudan diverted attention and resources from development priorities. Compounding matters, donor funding declined as traditional partners faced their own domestic pressures, slowing critical projects in agriculture, resource management, and infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, resilience has emerged as the defining theme of IGAD’s next five years. “Social, economic, environmental, and institutional resilience are at the center of this strategy,” Dr. Willa explained. “The Horn of Africa remains one of the most climate-vulnerable regions in the world, where a single season of drought or flooding can undo years of development gains.”

The 2026–2030 plan will prioritize climate adaptation, sustainable agriculture, biodiversity protection, and renewable energy expansion. It will also emphasize food and nutrition security, strengthening regional value chains, and improving storage and distribution systems to safeguard livelihoods.

Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the strategy, underscoring the value of regional cooperation. Ms Edith Namutebi, a senior ministry official, said Uganda stands to benefit from joint approaches to issues that transcend borders.

“As Uganda, we naturally benefit from this strategy because we face challenges that require collective solutions, such as peace and security, conflict resolution, and climate change,” she noted. She added that Uganda has already completed the first phase of Vision 2050, which runs until 2025, and is now aligning with NDP IV. “We have registered progress despite challenges, particularly in peace, climate resilience, and health. With this new IGAD strategy, we expect more gains.”

The road ahead

The next five years will be decisive for a region long shaped by fragility but equally defined by resilience. IGAD’s 2026–2030 Strategic Plan is more than a policy document—it is a lifeline for millions. By placing resilience, inclusion, and integration at its core, the bloc is betting on a more stable, sustainable, and prosperous Horn of Africa.

As the plan rolls out, its success will be measured not only in projects delivered but in lives improved and the promise of a brighter, shared future across member states.



