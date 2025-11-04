Iganga reports surge in domestic violence cases

Local leaders in Iganga District have expressed concern over the rising cases of domestic violence, which they say are increasingly affecting women and girls through physical, economic, and gender-based abuse.

Speaking during the International Day of the Girl Child celebrations held at Nakavule Primary School, Mr. Yusuf Basiba, the Senior Probation Officer for Iganga Municipality, revealed that 80 cases of domestic violence were registered in just the past three months.

“Most cases involve physical harm, economic violence, and psychological abuse,” Mr Basiba said. “Men are often the perpetrators, denying women access to resources and controlling their finances. So far, we have registered 80 cases.”

He urged residents to report such incidents instead of suffering in silence.

“Don’t die in silence, speak up and report any cases of domestic violence,” Mr Basiba said. “If someone reports to you, don’t share the information. Handle it with confidentiality so justice can take its course.”

According to him, some of the cases reported are extremely severe, including one where a woman was burnt with a flat iron by her partner.

Mr Hakim Kirigwa, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Iganga, attributed the growing number of cases to poverty and poor social behavior, urging families to utilize government poverty eradication programs.

“The government has introduced initiatives like the Parish Development Model and Emyooga to help people fight poverty, which in turn can reduce domestic violence,” Mr Kirigwa said. “A strong family foundation, supported by economic stability, is crucial for a prosperous country.”

Ms Aisha Hisinya, the Headteacher of Nakavule Primary School, said domestic violence is one of the key factors contributing to the increasing number of street children in Iganga.

“We’ve seen cases of children facing abuse at home, and it’s heartbreaking,” she said. “For instance, a stepmother burnt a child’s hand with a hot flat iron, leaving the child traumatized. This is one of the common cases I register at school.”

Ms Hisinya attributed the trend partly to single parenting and polygamy, which she said have weakened family structures in the area.

“Only about 35 percent of homes around the school are led by married couples, while the majority are single parents who are often absent or unwilling to take responsibility for their children,” she said.

She called on government and community leaders to address the growing number of children living on the streets.

“We need the government to step in and help these children,” she emphasized. “Street children are a result of poor family management, and it’s our responsibility to ensure they have a safe and supportive environment.”

A 2021 nationwide survey by the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) ranked Busoga Sub-region as having the highest rate of gender-based violence in the country, accounting for 62 percent of cases, followed closely by Karamoja at 60 percent.