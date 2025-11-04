Iganga teacher arrested over leaked PLE examination papers

Police in Iganga District have arrested a 28-year-old teacher on allegations of leaking Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) papers during the ongoing national exams.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Abdul, a teacher at Ibun Baz Primary School and resident of Bugabwe Village in Bulubandi Parish, Nakigo Sub-county, was arrested on Monday morning after intelligence linked him to the circulation of leaked examination materials.

According to Mr Michael Kasadha, the Busoga East Police spokesperson, intelligence operatives received information at around 10:45 am indicating that copies of the Mathematics and Social Studies (SST) papers, which candidates sat for that morning, were circulating on several Telegram and WhatsApp groups.

“The leaked papers were reportedly being shared using the suspect’s mobile contact,” Mr Kasadha said.

Following the tip-off, detectives conducted a search at Abdul’s residence and reportedly recovered a mobile phone containing soft copies of suspicious examination materials.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody and later handed over to the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) security team for further investigation.

Mr Kasadha condemned the act, saying such malpractice undermines the integrity of the country’s education system.

He urged teachers, parents, and school administrators to uphold honesty and transparency during the examination period.

“We call upon all stakeholders to strictly comply with UNEB regulations to ensure credible results and a fair evaluation process for all candidates,” Mr Kasadha said.