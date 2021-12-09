Iganga to get High Court judge - Official

By  Philip Wafula

The chief registrar, Ms Sarah Langa Siu has revealed plans by the judiciary to have a functional High Court Judge in Iganga District to decongest Jinja High Court that currently serves all the 11 districts in Busoga Sub-region.
 
Ms Langa made the remarks on Wednesday during an open day court session in Mayuge district, which followed similar sittings at the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Iganga and Kamuli districts on Monday and Tuesday respectively.
 
“This financial year, priority is to have a functional High Court Judge in Iganga. Instead of crowding Jinja as has been the case, other people will go to Iganga and offload the cases by a half,” Ms Langa said.
 
She added: “. . . Our grand plan to see that every district has a Chief magistrate; even the Court of Appeal (CoA) which sits in Kampala is going regional and this financial year, we are building one (CoA) in Mbarara and Gulu.”
 
Currently, Iganga has a Chief Magistrate (Ms Zulaika Nanteza), who oversees Grade One Magistrates in Iganga, Mayuge, Namayingo, Bugiri, Namutumba, Kaliro and Bugweri.
 
At the court sessions, litigants were taught alternative means of resolving disputes, including the plea bargain and mediation among others.

