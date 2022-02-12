IGG arrests 4 over Shs25m scandal

Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya.  PHOTO / FILE. 

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • The four had appeared before Magistrate Joan Aciro of the Anti-Corruption Court on February 9, and pleaded not guilty. 

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has arrested two civil servants and two businessmen for allegedly swindling Shs25m meant for provision of social services.

