IGG arrests 6 over causing financial loss to government

The Inspectorate of Government has arrested at least six officials over fictitious payment of gratuities to former employees in Kaliro District.

Those arrested include Robert Mulondo, the Mubende chief administrative officer (CAO), Mr Fred Mukasa Kizito, the CAO Buliisa (former CAO of Namutumba District), Mr Emmanuel Ogwayu, the deputy CAO of Nebbi District, Ms Elizabeth Namugolo, the accountant of Kaliro, and Mr John Wabwire, a senior accountant at Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

The chief finance officer of Kaliro, Mr Godfrey Mutome, is said to be on the run, according to a statement from the IGG.

“The accused are charged with two counts of causing financial loss to the government of Uganda contrary to Section 20(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2009 as amended,” the statement says.

The allegations

“Mr Robert Mulondo, Mr Emmanuel Ogwayu, Mr Godfrey Mutome, and Ms Elizabeth Namugolo, between January 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021, in Kaliro District Local Government,…irregularly processed, verified, approved and made fictitious gratuity payments amounting to Shs298.3 million to Emmanuel Ricky Mukaabya, Henry Enoth Kiirya and Naphtali Mpiira, knowing or having reason to believe that their actions would cause financial loss to the Government of Uganda,” the statement says.

Meanwhile, the government ombudsman also arrested Mr Kizito, Mr Ogwayu, Mr Mutome and Mr Wabwire, for directing another payment of Shs45 million to Henry Enoth Kiirya who had already been paid in the previous lot.