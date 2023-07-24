IGG arrests three Rakai officials over diversion of property

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) Monday arrested three Rakai officials over the alleged diversion of furniture meant for Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools.

The arrested officials include; Mr Ismael Bwanika, the District Vice Chairperson, Mr Edward Kamya, the Acting Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, and Mr Stephen Ssemutono, the District Education Officer.

The arrest was made after a vigorous meeting between the Inspectorate of Government officials and the district officials as the latter tried to explain themselves about the incident.

Ms Ali Munira, the IG spokesperson confirmed the arrest saying they will soon be arraigned in court to face charges.

“It’s true we have arrested three officials from Rakai District after some furniture of one of the primary schools was diverted and taken to a Private Secondary School in the same area”, she said in a telephone interview.

Preliminary findings indicate that Mr Bwanika was delegated by the Chairperson Mr Samuel Ssekamwa to deliver 13 desks to Kiganda Primary School but instead diverted some to Kiganda Secondary school, a sister school which almost shares the compound with the Primary School.

Another official from the IGG’s office who preferred anonymity said they were tipped off by the Resident District Commissioner who has been following up the matter on ground.

“We were tipped off by the RDC and she has been following the matter closely but we are yet to make conclusive investigations,” he said.

According to insiders at the district headquarters, it is alleged that the RDC has been at loggerheads with the Vice Chairperson after the duo collided on vying for the position of Kooki County Member of Parliament come 2026 since the current legislator Mr Boaz Kasirabo publicly announced retirement from active politics.

During one of the council sittings last month, Ms Sarah Kiyimba almost exchanged blows with the Vice Chairperson after the latter received rumours that the former had fueled Mr Ssekamwa’s decision to dismiss him from the post of the Vice Chairperson which he had served barely less than a year.

Mr Bwanika before jumping on the IGG’s vehicles told the Monitor that all this is being done to taint his image and frustrate his political ambitions.