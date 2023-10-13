IGG asked to engage citizens in dispute resolution

Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire of the Court of Appeal has asked the Inspector of General of Government (IGG) to engage in alternative ways of dispute resolution to reduce the case backlog.

Justice Kiryabwire said that courts are heavily burdened and that IGG should involve citizens in dispute resolution which is cheaper and can result in a win-win solution.

“I would like to suggest to the IGG that they should first call them (citizens) and address these issues they are complaining about before they are brought in courts because the process is cheaper than having to hire lawyers,” he said during the International Ombudsman Day in Kampala on Thursday.

Justice Kiryabwire said that the best way to ensure service delivery is for IGG to mediate between the citizens and the government officers they are complaining about.

The deputy IGG Ms Anne Muhairwe said they still face challenges of inadequate operational funds in relation to the magnitude of cases, retrieving evidence of cases where the event happened some time back.

The IGG Ms Beti Kamya asked the citizens to champion the fight against corruption and not to leave the battle to the inspectorate.

“We must be together if we are to win the war against corruption. We are going to engage the public service so that together we agree on the strategies as an alternative solution,” she said.