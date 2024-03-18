IGG cancels Mbale City teachers’ recruitment

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has canceled the recent recruitment of primary teachers by the Mbale City Service Commission (CSC) over irregularities.

This comes after IGG’s investigations revealed that the entire exercise was marred by irregularities such as corruption, abuse of office, influence-peddling and nepotism.

The Deputy IGG, Ms Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, ordered that the recruitment exercise be cancelled and new interviews are carried out.

“The IGG received numerous complaints in which it was alleged that the process of recruiting head teachers, Inspectors of Schools, Senior Assistant Education Officers and Assistant Town Clerks by the Mbale City Service Commission, was marred with irregularities and corruption,” a March 5 letter signed by Ms Muhairwe, reads in part.

Daily Monitor has learnt that IGG investigations centred on the verification of the entire process of recruiting primary head teachers, senior education assistants, inspectors of schools, and assistant town clerks.

According to resolutions arising out of a meeting between Mbale City officials and the IGG, that was chaired by Ms Twinomugisha on March 11, some members of the city service commission confessed receiving bribes from applicants.

Ms Paula Dominic Baru, the IGG head of Mbale regional office, said they signed the agreement with Mbale City Council officials and among the resolutions was to cancel the recruitment.

“We tasked them to shortlist and interview the applicants gain,”Ms Baru said.

Ms Baru also revealed that the principal education officer of Mbale District had been prohibited from serving on any service commission as a technical officer.

“He accepted his mistake and apologised during our meeting with the officials. We have directed the Chief Administrative Officer of Mbale District to interdict him for his involvement in alleged corruption tendencies,” she said.

The IGG also directed that the position of Senior Assistant Secretary, which does not exist in the City’s Structure be re-designated to Senior Assistant Town Clerk.

Background