IGG gives retired doctor 10-day ultimatum to leave office 

The Inspector-General of Government for Busoga sub-region, Mr Rashid Ssentongo, has given the retired Jinja Regional Referral Hospital Director, Dr Florence Tugumisirize, 10 days to hand over office to allow smooth operations at the facility.

In a meeting convened to resolve the impasse at the hospital on Sunday, Mr Ssentongo pointed out that Dr Tugumisirize retired on December 8, 2021, and should have handed over office to the acting director by then.

“This renders the transactions, payments she is approving and even the workshops she is dealing in, illegal, irregular and challengeable in courts of law,” he said.

Also in attendance were; Jinja RDC Mr Elijah Madoi, Jinja deputy resident city commissioner Mr Peter Banya, the hospital board of directors chairperson, Dr David Kitimbo, and security personnel among others.

“This is to inform you that your application for mandatory retirement from the public service has been accepted with effect from December 8, 2021. The head of human resource division at the hospital is therefore requested to initiate the process of your terminal benefits,” the letter from the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Public Service reads in part.

The IGG said in their report that there are many payments made for the supply of items to the hospital but have not been delivered to the store, theft of drugs by some staff, and many ghost workers.

“It is unfortunate that the former director since she retired is still controlling all the facility property, transacting money, holding vehicle keys and fuel cards which affects smooth operations at the facility. We, therefore, direct that the particulars of these vehicles and a motorcycle for workshop staff be availed within one month,” Mr Ssentongo said.

On CCTV cameras installed in the hospital, the head of security Mr Geoffrey Ouma revealed that he cannot access the control room to monitor what is happening within the facility.

The Resident District Commissioner Mr Elijah Madoi decried the administration gap at the facility and appealed to the entire staff to report whatever they see not appropriate to his office.

“I thank the office of the IGG for coming out to resolve the burning issues at this hospital. By doing so, you have saved many patients and rescued the healthcare services that had been affected by the standoff,” he said.