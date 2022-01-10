IGG gives retired doctor 10-day ultimatum to leave office 

Some of the vehicles at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital park yard. Photo | Denis Edema

By  Denis Edema

What you need to know:

  • On CCTV cameras installed in the hospital, the head of security Mr Geoffrey Ouma revealed that he cannot access the control room to monitor what is happening within the facility.

The Inspector-General of Government for Busoga sub-region, Mr Rashid  Ssentongo, has given the retired Jinja Regional Referral Hospital Director, Dr Florence Tugumisirize, 10 days to hand over office to allow smooth operations at the facility.

