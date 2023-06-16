IGG grabs key Nandutu witnesses, trial hangs in balance

In a twist of developments, the Inspectorate of Government (IG), has arrested six of the 10 witnesses that her fellow prosecuting body, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had lined up to testify against State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Ms Agnes Nandutu in the iron sheet saga.

The Anti-Corruption Court sitting in Kololo, Kampala, was yesterday set to hear the evidence of the first prosecution witness.

However, Chief State Attorneys David Bisamunyu and Jonathan Muwaganya informed presiding Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga that they were unable to proceed because the IG had arrested and charged six of their witnesses.

The witnesses are senior officials at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), who were charged before the same court on Wednesday with 12 corruption-related counts in connection with cash meant for peace initiatives in Karamoja Sub-region.

Mr Bisamunyu said: “My lord..In the circumstances...We request for time to reorganise ourselves.”

Justice Okuo demanded to know why the prosecution could not proceed with the remaining four witnesses.

In response, Mr Bisamunyu explained that they had planned to start presenting their case first with those six witnesses.

After hearing the predicament of the prosecution, the presiding judge adjourned the matter to July 4.