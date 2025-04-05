IGG halts search for Mak deputy vice chancellor

The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya, has ordered Makerere University to call off the search for its second deputy vice chancellor until investigations into corruption and mismanagement allegations are complete.

Makerere University on Monday advertised the positions for the two deputy vice chancellor—academic affairs and finance and administration—on the back of a directive by the Ethics and Integrity ministry that the IGG investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration at Uganda's premier institution of higher education. But in an April 3 letter to the vice chancellor, Ms Kamya said her office had received a complaint about mismanagement of the process of selection and appointment of the deputy vice chancellor (finance and administration).

"Therefore, the Inspectorate of Government has launched an investigation into all the allegations of abuse of office, abuse of authority, and maladministration," the letter says.



The Monitor has learnt that besides the directive by the Ethics State minister Rose Lilly Akello to investigate Makerere and its Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the IGG has received a detailed complaint from other sources, including a senior member of Makerere University staff, about the matter.

The complainants, Ombudsman Kamya said, allege that whereas the position fell vacant in 2017, management has deliberately mismanaged the recruitment process to keep the position vacant and held in acting capacity. The IGG said her office had also heard that whereas Makerere University Senate followed the provisions of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, Council guidelines, Practice and Precedents in appointment of the previous deputy vice chancellors, the process was yet again interfered with by the appointment of an illegal "task force" to review a lawful process, which culminated into a decision to repeat the whole exercise for the fourth time.

Sticky issue

The appointment of a substantive deputy vice chancellor for finance and administration has been a sticky issue at Makerere under the leadership of Prof Nawangwe, who was appointed to the top seat in 2017. The deputy vice chancellor for finance and administration oversees the finances and administration of the university.

In this respect, they are responsible for the planning, budgeting and development of the university. But without one since 2017, Makerere has relied on acting leaders whose powers are limited due to their lack of a substantive authority. A search process in 2018 ended with no appointment, while that of 2022 was buried when Prof William Bazeyo, then a front runner for the job he had been holding in interim capacity, was exposed as having a questionable PhD.

After Bazeyo pulled out of the race, the search process stalled with the university offering no explanation and instead appointing another acting deputy. However, in May 2024, Prof Anthony Mugisha, the dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Resources, edged Henry Alinaitwe, a professor of civil and construction engineering, by one vote for the position. In the results announced by the University Council, Prof Mugisha polled 31 in the Senate vote, while Bruce Kirenga, an associate professor of pulmonary medicine, tailed with 10 votes.

Short-lived celebrations

Celebrations by Prof Mugisha and his associates that they had ended a six-year wait for a substantive second deputy at Makerere turned into anxiety when Prof Nawangwe ignored the Council recommendation and instead kept Prof Alinaitwe on the job. Days turned into weeks and weeks into months and then it was a year. In between, Prof Mugisha and other staff logged several complaints about the snub, including writing to President Museveni on November 27, 2024.

“There is growing anger and dissent between the staff and students at the university due to persistent mismanagement and violation of laws and university policies,” the letter to the President, who is a visitor to the university, said.

“Qualified staff have been systematically blocked from key positions, creating a culture of favouritism and impunity that affects welfare, motivation, and productivity," the letter added. However, Prof Nawangwe laughed off the threats at the time, saying the staff had no say in appointments. "I have seen this letter, it is immaterial," he said, adding, "Staff associations have no locus in appointments of staff.

This matter is being handled in accordance with the law." The said handling of the matter came forth on February 12 when a controversial University Council sitting walked back on its recommendation of Prof Mugisha's appointment and declared the process null and void. The meeting has been preceded by the controversial interdiction of Dr Deus Kamunyu, a representative of the academic staff on the Council.

Prof Nawangwe, who indicated that Kamunyu was being interdicted on allegation that his last employment record was chequered, said: “A committee to investigate the aforementioned matter has been constituted, and you will be invited to participate in its proceedings.”

Hours after the Council sitting, the vice chancellor reinstated Kamunyu without the said committee investigation, leaving him furious that the suspension was "malicious". The February Council sitting also named new members of the search committee. They were due to start work on April 14. However, in the strongly worded director, the IGG left enough ink on the pad for Prof Nawangwe to read between the lines.

"Pursuant to Article 230(2) of the Constitution, you are DIRECTED to halt the new search process of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Finance and Administration) until our investigations are complete or until this order is vacated by the Inspector General of Government," Ms Kamya said.



