IGG Kamya courts married couples on gender based violence

The Inspector of Government, Ms Beti Olive Kamya, has urged married couples with a Christian background to lead the crusade against gender based violence.

“Christians must play the lead campaign in the fight against domestic violence. It is high time to have the gender equality concept clearly elaborated to avoid misleading the misleading voices that could derail the known and acceptable roles and responsibilities between the husband and wife,” Ms Kamya told Christians at St Phillips Church of Uganda Kitungwa, Gombe Division in Wakiso District where the Mothers Union celebrated the Mother Mary Day on April 24, 2022.

She said Christian couples have to act exemplary as parents at their respective homes.

"It is unfortunate that some homes are battle grounds for couples and not resting places. The low self-esteem among the family members and the failure to strike a difference between the family roles and responsibilities are partly to blame for the many domestic violence cases. We now have couples that have forgotten about the marriage vows, roles and responsibilities as husband and wife. It is wrong to preach peace and love when your family is known for violence that is not limited to the family members but spreads out to the immediate community,"Ms Kamya added in her parental message to the members of the Mothers Union and the Christian community.

Ms Rose Bingi, the president Namirembe Diocese Mothers Union said lack of proper communication between the married couples breeds disloyalty and partly explains the increasing cases of domestic violence.