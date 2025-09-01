IGG-Kazinda bill of costs case set for judgment

The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) is set to deliver judgment in a case filed by Geoffrey Kazinda, the jailed former principal accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), who is seeking Shs148m in bill of costs from the Office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG).

The matter was recently convened before the registrar of the Arusha-based court, Ms Christine Mutimura. Kazinda, representing himself, appeared via zoom from Luzira prison, while a representative from the IGG’s office appeared physically in court.

Registrar Mutimura directed both parties to file written submissions, which she will consider in determining how much the IGG should pay Kazinda as costs. She noted that her decision will be delivered at a later date through a “ruling on notice.”

The bill of costs application stems from a 2023 ruling in which a five-judge panel, led by Principal Judge Yohane B Masara, dismissed with costs an application by the IGG seeking to join the Attorney General as a respondent in a reference filed by Kazinda.

In that reference, Kazinda had petitioned the regional court to annul a decision by the Anti-Corruption Court of Uganda that had ordered, among other things, the confiscation of his property.

The EACJ held that the IGG is neither an institution nor an organ of the East African Community (EAC) as defined under Articles 9(1) and 30(1) of the EAC Treaty, and therefore lacked the legal standing to appear as a party before the court.

“The actions of the applicant (IGG) can, therefore, only be challenged in this court through the Attorney General, as the applicant does not personally fall within the purview of the Treaty. She cannot be joined as a respondent to any proceedings before this court, and the court has no jurisdiction over her in that context,” the court ruled.

The other members of the panel included Deputy Principal Judge Mr Charles O Nyawello, and Justices Mr Charles A Nyachae, Mr Richard Wabwire Wejuli, and Mr Leonard Gacuko.

According to court documents, supported by an affidavit from Deputy IGG Ms Patricia Achan Okiria, the ombudsman had investigated Kazinda over allegations of illicit enrichment and prosecuted him accordingly.

In 2022, the Anti-Corruption Court found him guilty. However, Kazinda challenged the property confiscation, arguing it was unlawful and violated the EAC Treaty, which obliges partner states to uphold good governance, including adherence to democracy, the rule of law, and accountability.

During proceedings at the EACJ, Kazinda raised a preliminary objection challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear the IGG’s application, asserting that the IGG is neither a “legal” nor a “natural person” as per the Treaty’s provisions.

He cited Central Bank of Kenya vs Pontrilas Investments Limited, EACJ Application No 6 of 2022, in which the court held that the Central Bank of Kenya was not a proper party over which it could exercise jurisdiction.

In its analysis, the EACJ agreed with Kazinda, ruling that the IGG lacks locus standi and that the court has no jurisdiction over her office.