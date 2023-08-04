IGG, mayor disagree over contract terms

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has ordered a two-month extension of the contract for the construction of Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development Programme (USMID) roads in Kabale Town.

The deputy IGG, Ms Patricia Achan, issued the directive to allow the contractor complete the works.

However, the mayor for Kabale Municipal Council, Mr Sentaro Byamugisha, argued that it was irregular to extend the contract, which elapsed in March and its liquidation period of 100 days ended last month.

Kabale Municipal Council on May 27, 2021 contracted M/S Multiplex/Ditaco International trade to construct and tarmac Rushoroza Road (2.49km), Bwankosya Road (0.76km) and Bushekwire Road (0.34km) at a cost of Shs21.7b and the project was expected to be complete by May 26.

“When the contract period of completing these roads expired on May 26, 2022, we extended this contract three times, ie September 14, 2022, January 23, 2023 and March 27, 2023 to compensate the contractor time lost during the Covid-19 lockdown, delayed relocation of utility service lines, delayed supervision by the consultant, abnormal rains among others but the contractor failed to complete the road works. ...we have no other alternative but to terminate the contract.

“A contractor that recorded 25.8 percent of the physical works required in about three years cannot complete the remaining 74.2 percent in just two months. Kabale municipal council’s contractual relationship with the contractor has accordingly ended and we require other measures to be put in place to ensure that the unexecuted works are done,” Mr Byamugisha said.

He stated that terminating the contract with the contractor constitutes a legal separation since the contractor failed to comply with the contract provisions.

“The continued interference by the IGG in this matter is not only disappointing but it beats its core mandate of promoting just utilisation of public resources. This interference is time consuming and intended to keep an incompetent and unserious contractor on the site irrespective of the clear and explicitly stated provisions of the signed contract agreement,”Mr Byamugisha said, adding that the deputy IGG should put in writing her directive for future reference.

The Kabale deputy town clerk, Mr Eric Sunday, argued that extending the contract would require a fresh contract since it is a requirement under the Public Procurement and disposal of public assets laws.

In response, Ms Achan said if the work is not completed in the two-month extension, she would take appropriate punitive action against the contractor.

“My coming here is to mediate Kabale Municipal Council officials and the contractor so that the road works are completed for the benefit of the targeted community members. The community members will lose this road project once the contract is terminated. Whereas, I have the powers to cause arrest of the officials allegedly involved in corruption tendencies as alleged by the contractor, this will not help us to have the road works completed. I will personally supervise this project and ensure that the road works are completed in two months,” she said.

The managing director for the Multiplex Ltd, Mr Moses Bbosa Ndege, accepted the extension although he had earlier requested for a three-month extension. .

“Failure by the project consultant to give us the designs in time is responsible for the delayed completion of this road project. I am also foreseeing sabotage from the local leaders, some of whom asked me to give them a bribe and I refused,” Mr Bbosa said.

A section of residents and leaders led by the Rushoroza Cell chairperson, Ms Justine Arinaitwe, and the area LCIII councillor, Ms Immaculate Ayebare, staged a peaceful demonstration at Rushoroza Cathedral as Ms Achan supervised the road, saying they were tired of incompetent contractors.