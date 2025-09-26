IGG office remains vacant as Kamya’s contract ends

The office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG) is vacant, meaning the government entity that is constitutionally mandated to lead in the fight against corruption is toothless. This follows the expiry of the four-year contract of Ms Beti Kamya and two of her deputies, Dr Patricia Achan Okiria, and Ms Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, on September 22.

“Yes, I can confirm that the office of the IGG is vacant and we are now waiting on the guidance of the appointing authority on filling up the gap,” Ms Ali Munira, the spokesperson of the institution, said last evening.

President Museveni, who is the appointing authority, can still pick any of the three officers as the IGG since they are still eligible for reappointment. The President is also at liberty to pick someone totally different for the position of the ombudsman. When asked who is now in charge of the IGG’s office, Ms Munira said it’s the permanent secretary.

“There is a gap, but for matters of administration, the permanent secretary is taking charge. The prosecution of ongoing cases will also go on; maybe we shall have issues with sanctioning of new cases, but the office of the DPP will come in handy to sanction them,” Ms Munira explained.

In July this year, this publication ran a story of how there was a silent battle brewing over who should be the next government ombudsman as the contract of the IGG and her two deputies was coming to a close without being renewed or appointing new office bearers.

In an interview with this publication in July this year, Ms Kamya said she would take up the top watchdog job once more should the appointing authority renew her contract.

Uganda loses more than Shs10 trillion to corruption schemes annually, which is a huge amount of money.

“Of course, I will be available if given a second term. It’s a challenging job, but it brings satisfaction. You realise you can do a lot to help this country from the cancer of corruption,” Ms Kamya said in July.

Ms Kamya was appointed IGG in 2021, succeeding Irene Mulyagonja, who had held the position since 2012.

Justice Mulyagonja, who is now a judge of the Court of Appeal/ Constitutional Court, had exhausted her two terms. The IGG earns a monthly salary of Shs36 million, with the deputies earning Shs32 million.

Article 223(7) of the Constitution says the IGG and Deputy IGG shall hold office for a term of four years, but shall be eligible for reappointment only once.

Functions of the IGG

The Inspectorate of Government is an independent institution charged with the responsibility of eliminating corruption, abuse of authority, and abuse of public office. Its mandate is to eliminate corruption, promote and foster the rule of law and principles of natural justice in public offices, and enforce the Leadership Code of Conduct.

