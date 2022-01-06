Prime

IGG officers held at gunpoint in Land Commission offices

Ms Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki, ULC chairperson and Ms Beti Kamya, the IGG. Photos | File

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • The Deputy IGG reportedly called the director of police operations, Mr Edward Ochom, who expressed ignorance about the armed men’s actions.

Hooded armed men raided the Uganda Land Commission headquarters in Kampala City on Tuesday and put officials from the Inspectorate of Government (IG) at gunpoint before they seized an unspecified number of documents and fled the scene through a back door.

