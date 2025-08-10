IGG orders action against Mbulamuti officials over missing Shs27m

Two officials from Mbulamuti Town Council in Kamuli District are under investigation for failing to account for Shs27 million, triggering disciplinary action from the Inspectorate of Government.

In a July 29 letter, Ms Annea Twinomugisha, the Deputy Inspector General of Government, directed the Kamuli Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to refer Principal Town Clerk Mr Benard Wabusigo and Senior Accounts Assistant Mr Jesse H. Njayi to the District Service Commission for disciplinary action. She also ordered the two to refund the unaccounted-for funds.

According to Ms Twinomugisha, the money was part of revenue collected from the sale of lock-up spaces around Mbulamuti Market. A total of Shs56 million was reportedly collected from private developers as application fees, but the two officials only accounted for Shs29 million.

“Mr Wabusigo and Mr Njayi falsely accounted for Shs27 million contrary to public finance standing orders. In view of the above, I direct you to forward them to the District Service Commission for disciplinary action,” Ms Twinomugisha wrote.

She further noted that the officials went ahead to allocate market spaces without the required approval of the District Land Board, causing additional irregularities. Some spaces were allegedly allocated to Mbulamuti councillors without payment of the premium.

As a corrective measure, Ms Twinomugisha instructed the CAO to cancel the earlier land allocation process and follow proper legal procedures.

When contacted by Monitor, Mr Wabusigo denied any wrongdoing.

“I do not think of any wrongdoing, although I have not seen the report you are talking about,” he said in a brief phone interview.

Mr Fredrick Okech, the Inspectorate of Government’s Busoga Region in-charge, confirmed that investigations had been carried out and advised the implicated officials to organise themselves and refund the money.