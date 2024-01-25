IGG orders arrest of Mayuge govt official over missing files

The deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG) has ordered a six-month interdiction and arrest of Mayuge District Senior Records Officer Brenda Nabwire over missing documents.

Deputy IGG Anne Muhairwe, who was on a two-day impromptu service delivery inspection in Mayuge District, said Nabwire’s interdiction and arrest followed allegations that she was “frustrating” service delivery in the district.

“People are suffering at her whims. If you do not give her “something”, documents disappear, she is the one to decide whether they transfer you, put or delete you from the payroll. Sometimes she refuses to give someone the file,’’ Muhairwe noted on Wednesday.

According to Muhairwe, Nabwire’s arrest will serve as an example to others who don’t deliver as expected.

She added: “Many people have missed their salaries, receive one month or miss other months because their names have been deleted from the payroll, while some don’t get their pension.”

Additionally, Nabwire's arrest was prompted by her continuous efforts to ask the IGG’s entourage to produce evidence, which got to Muhairwe’s nerves.

She then ordered the Mayuge Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Donath Eswiru to have her interdicted and arrested.

Asked for a comment on the matter, Mayuge District LC5 Chairperson Bishop Frank Tibagendeka said Nabwire was taken to Mayuge Central Police Station to provide more information as to why some documents get lost.

Bishop Tibagendeka notes that there has been a tendency of “information getting lost”, a concern he says they have tried to address under the District Executive Committee until the IGG got concerned, came and unearthed.