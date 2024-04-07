IGG orders arrest of two district officials over Shs638m fraud

Deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG) Anne Twino Muhairwe has ordered the arrest of two officials from the districts of Rakai and Kyotera over allegedly involving in a payroll fraud which caused a financial loss totaling to Shs638million.

The implicated officials include Rakai District principal human resource officer Rose Yawe and her Kyotera District counterpart Aaron Kayinga.

The duo allegedly committed the fraud when both were still working in Rakai District Local Government- before Kyotera became an autonomous administrative unit.

Yawe was working as a senior human officer in Rakai District while Kayinga was a human resource officer who doubled as the acting secretary for the District Service Commission at the time, according to government records.

Deputy IGG Muhairwe’s arrest order targeting the pair came during an engagement meeting between civil servants from the two districts with officials from the office of the Ombudsman at Kyotera District headquarters on Saturday.

The two embattled staff were in attendance.

By Sunday evening, Kayinga and Yawe were still held at Kyotera Police Station as “investigations into their case continue.”

During Sunday’s meeting, Muhairwe expressed concern over the conduct of Rakai District Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Sarah Kiyemba’s who she accused of arrogance and refusing to attend the gathering.

“Why should a public officer at the level of RDC arrogantly ask the office of the IGG ‘who we are’? The RDC would instead be complementing our work through her oversight role,” she remarked.

In 2020, Kayinga was interdicted by the Kyotera District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) over alleged irregular staff recruitment and extortion.

Out of 10 successful parish chiefs, at least 6 were reportedly found with fake documents after the CAO called for verification of their documents.

Jimmy Ssemanda, who was one of the applicants who didn’t make it, accused Kayinga of soliciting bribe from him in exchange for a parish chief job.