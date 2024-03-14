IGG orders Bundibugyo officials to refund Shs70 million within 14 days

The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) has demanded that 26 officials from the Production Department of Bundibugyo District Local Government repay a total of Shs70.2 million within 14 days.

The officials allegedly failed to account for funds received during the financial year 2017/2018, designated for various activities under the district's Production Extension Grant (PEG).

This directive was issued by Ms Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, the Deputy Inspector General of Government, on March 14 in a press release through the district's Chief Administrative Officer.

“Investigations conducted by the Inspectorate of Government's Fort-Portal Regional Office revealed that the officials either provided falsified accountabilities or entirely failed to account for the funds they had received. The officials received these funds either through their bank accounts or in person,” the press release reads.

Ms Twinomugisha said the affected officials have been instructed to deposit the specified amounts into the Inspectorate of Government Assets Recovery Account 003030088000007, held at the Bank of Uganda within 14 days from the date of receipt of the communication as outlined in Reg. 15(2) of the Local Government (Financial and Accounting) Regulations, 2007.