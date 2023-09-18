IGG orders CAO to clear Shs170m contractors pay

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has ordered the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Arua District Local Government to ensure that four contractors are paid a total sum of Shs171m to avoid legal action.

The money in question is for additional works executed in the health and education sectors in the refugee hosting sub-counties under the REHOPE programme that is funded by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

“In view of the above findings, you are directed to ensure that the outstanding debt of Shs171m owed to four contractors for additional works executed under REHOPE programme in 2017 is cleared to avoid litigation,” reads in part the directive of the deputy IGG, Ms Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe.

In December 2017, Arua District received about Shs3b under UNHCR’s REHOPE programme.

The funds were meant for rehabilitation of maternity wards at health centre III and IVs in Odupi, Omugo, Uriama, Rigbo, and Rhino camp sub-counties.

According to the ombudsman, the funds were unfairly distributed among the beneficiary sub-counties and were also misappropriated.

This, according to the IGG, saw the Arua District chairperson use part of the money to construct a bridge on a road leading to his official residence in Adumi Sub-county, which was not a refugee hosting area.

The IGG says that upon innvestigations, they established that on December 15, 2017, Arua received Shs3.9b on the district bank account no. 9030006343243 in Stanbic Bank, Arua branch under the REHOPE programme from UNHCR.

“Of the money released, Shs3.2b was used to pay for construction works and supplies under the health and education sectors in the refugee-hosting areas. Part of the release was spent on allowances, environmental activities, and water sector in accordance with the REHOPE activity programme,” the IGG’s directive to the CAO further reads.

It adds: “The REHOPE programme ended on December 31, 2017. The end of the project report/ verification indicated that there were contractors who had done additional works on their original contracts.”

Some of the contractors that the IGG lists to have done additional works but have not been paid are M/S Adubango, M/S Osidito Investment, M/S Gibo Cheap Stores, and M/S Bakhit Builders Ltd.

When contacted yesterday, Mr Nicholas Ogwang, the Arua District CAO, said he assumed office not so long ago and that he didn’t have the facts about the matter.