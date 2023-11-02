IGG orders disciplinary action against Masindi officials

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has ordered disciplinary action against three Masindi District Local Government staff members.

The officials are Ms Scovia Rwahwire, a senior assistant secretary; Mr Denis Sanai Kamukama, also a senior assistant secretary and Ms Prudence Alituha, who had been offered the position of district production officer.

The IGG has ordered that Ms Rwahwire be sent back to the District Service Commission for reconsideration because she lacks basic requirements for the job.

The IGG also directed that Mr Kamukama should appear before the district service commission for appropriate disciplinary action, with a view of dismissing him from the service for alleged utterance of a false postgraduate diploma to gain appointment to the position of senior assistant secretary.

The IGG further ordered the police investigate Mr Kamukama on charges of uttering false documents.

Uganda Management Institute (UMI) reportedly denied ever issuing out any Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration and Management certificate to Mr Kamukama and that the signatory on his certification stamp was not of the institution.

On the position of Ms Alituha, the IGG observed that although she had the requisite academic qualifications and experience for the said position, she was not recommended for the said position by the chief administrative officer (CAO) as required by law.

This, according to IGG, was contrary to provisions of the Public Service Form 3 that provides that for applicants who are already in service, should be endorsed by the line supervisors.