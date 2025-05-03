IGG orders dismissal of four Fort Portal officials over forged credentials

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has ordered the immediate dismissal of four officials in Fort Portal city for using forged academic documents to secure public service jobs, according to a press statement released on April 30.

Deputy Inspector General of Government Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe directed the Fort Portal City Town Clerk, Ambrose Ocen, to terminate the employment of the four individuals within 14 days and report back on the action taken. The order followed an investigation by the IG's regional office in Fort Portal.

The implicated officials are Charles Aheebwa (Town Agent), Grace Kenyange (Town Agent), Kellen Muhimbise (Accounts Clerk), and Jane Rose Kembabazi (Town Agent). The IG also instructed the Town Clerk to halt their salaries and present them to the Fort Portal City Service Commission for disciplinary action.

The investigation was launched after a complaint alleged that several Fort Portal City Council employees used falsified academic qualifications for employment.

The findings revealed that Aheebwa submitted a forged Certificate in Social Work, a fake Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE), and a forged Diploma in Social Work and Social Administration. Although he later claimed the documents were added to his file without his knowledge, he had previously listed these qualifications in his job application.

Kenyange presented a fake Diploma in Public Administration and Management to retain her position. While denying knowledge of the forgery, it was the basis for her continued employment.

Muhimbise joined public service in 1990 with a forged Uganda Business Education Examinations Certificate. Although she later obtained a genuine accounting qualification, her initial hiring was based on the fraudulent document.

Kembabazi used a forged transcript for a Diploma in Social Work and Social Administration to maintain her role as a Town Agent.

Presenting forged documents for employment is a criminal offense under Uganda's Penal Code Act. The IG also stated that the officials' actions constitute gross misconduct under the Public Service Standing Orders, which can lead to dismissal.

Muhairwe urged all accounting officers nationwide to strictly adhere to recruitment and verification guidelines to maintain integrity in public service. "We urge all accounting officers to ensure thorough verification of academic credentials during recruitment and to uphold the highest standards of integrity in the public service," she said.