IGG orders halt to construction on Cathedral Avenue

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has directed Mbale City Clerk, Mr Ambrose Ocen, to stop the ongoing construction on Cathedral Avenue to allow the resumption of stalled roadworks.

The IGG flagged the illegal approval of a building plan on public open space located between Plots 19B and 21, Cathedral Avenue.

The area is home to essential public infrastructure, including sewage lines, stormwater drainage, high-voltage power lines, and communication lines.

The construction has disrupted key developments in the area, including the tarmacking of the road.

"The IGG received complaints alleging that Mbale City Council approved the construction of a building on land that serves as an open space with critical public infrastructure," reads a letter signed by the Deputy IGG, Ms Patricia Achan Okiria, dated September 26, 2024.

According to the IGG, the construction has interfered with the ongoing tarmacking of Cathedral Avenue under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) project.

This World Bank-funded initiative, which has been operational for more than a decade, aims to enhance living conditions by developing modern infrastructure in regional cities, municipalities, and refugee host districts.

The IGG's letter was also addressed to the Executive Secretary of the National Building Review Board (NBRB), which oversees building developments.

Preliminary investigations revealed that several authorities had raised concerns about the risky development on the land, but these warnings were ignored.

For instance, on August 24, Umeme's Mbale operations manager advised the city clerk to halt construction as it posed risks to high-voltage power lines.

However, the city clerk disregarded this advice and allowed the construction to continue.

"The city clerk will be held accountable for ignoring public concern and proceeding with the development," Ms Achan said.

The IGG requested an update on the actions taken within seven days and ordered the city clerk to halt all construction until the National Building Review Board makes a formal decision.

A source close to the investigation revealed that some officials in the Mbale City Council allegedly received a share of the proceeds from the construction. However, this claim could not be independently verified by the Daily Monitor.

Mr James Kutosi, the senior communication officer of Mbale City, confirmed that the city clerk had implemented the IGG's directive.

"We have no authority to refuse the IGG's directive. If there is an order, we will comply and stop the construction," Mr Kutosi said.

In early August, the Mbale Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Ms Asumin Nasike, presided over a community meeting organised by Mbale City Council.

During the meeting, she ordered the arrest of the city assistant engineer in charge of the Industrial City Division over illegal building activities.

The engineer was arrested but later released on police bond.

Recently, a State House team led by Maj Martha Asiimwe, the presidential adviser in charge of Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), visited the construction site and promised thorough investigations into illegal structures in Mbale City.

In a previous meeting chaired by the RCC, Maj Asiimwe tasked Mbale City Mayor, Mr Cassim Namugali, to explain why construction continued despite orders to halt it.

Mr Namugali defended the activity, arguing that State House officers should first address the issue of other structures built along the sewage line before stopping the current one.

Businesswoman Juliet Chemutai expressed frustration over the delays in roadworks, blaming the city's leadership.

"The roadworks were supposed to be completed in 12 months, but it has been nearly two years, and nothing is finished due to construction on the sewage line," Ms Chemutai said.

Standards

Mbale City has faced scrutiny for the proliferation of substandard buildings erected without approval from the physical planning committee.