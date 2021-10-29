IGG orders interdiction  of five top Ubos officials

By Amos Ngwomoya More by this Author

The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya, has directed Finance minister Matia Kasaija to interdict five top officials of Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) without further delay.

The officials include executive director Chris Mukiza, acting manager of Finance and Administration Florence Obiru, head of Internal Audit David Ocheng, chairperson of Board of Directors Albert Byamugisha, and Mr Robert Wamala, a board member.

In an October 19 letter, the IGG said she is carrying out investigations into the alleged victimisation, conflict of interest and corruption at the statistics body.



“In my opinion, preliminary investigations in the management of Ubos provide sufficient ground for the IGG to continue with the investigations to their logical conclusion. It is, therefore, necessary that the Ubos officers under investigations step aside so that they are not able to interfere with the investigations," IGG’s letter reads in part.

It added: “Besides, public interest demands that public officials under investigation for abuse of office and corruption be interdicted from exercising powers and functions of their office.”

The copy, which Daily Monitor has seen is also copied to the deputy IGG, the Permanent Secretary to the Treasury in the Ministry of Finance, and the Secretary in Inspectorate Government.

Sources at IGG told Daily Monitor that they are investigating corruption allegations involving depositing of money on employees’ bank accounts and asking them to withdraw it and hand it over to them.

Employees raised the red flag in a petition to the President, who according to sources instructed the IGG to investigate the matter.

According to Article 230 of the Constitution Section 14 (6) the Inspectorate of Government is mandated during the course of duties or as a consequence of his or her findings, make such orders and give directions as are necessary and appropriate in the circumstances.

IGG is also mandated to order or direct the minister or any government official to act.

The accused say

When contacted yesterday, Mr Mukiza denied the allegations and said he and his staff were yet to officially receive the said interdiction letters.

Asked whether he and his staff would step aside to pave way for investigations into the matter as directed by the IGG, Mr Mukiza said he can only make the decision after receiving the said letter.

“Ubos has no communication to IGG not even a letter from Finance Minister. We don’t know the contents... We are not aware of anything,” he said.

Mr Byamugisha said he was surprised that his name was on the list of those being investigated. He said he has not received official communication from the minister on the same.

He added that the board does not handle money but only receives reports from management, advises, and then makes decisions.

“As a board, we don’t sit at Ubos but only go there once in a quarter and four times a year. Things to do with money are totally a management issue. For us we only deal with policy matters and make decisions from the reports that we receive from management,” Mr Byamugisha said.

Asked whether he would obey the directive if at all he is asked to step aside, Mr Byamugisha said he would do so as a law-abiding citizen but only after studying the merits of the matter being raised.

He, however, said there are some people within Ubos who keep on spreading wrong information about the operations of the statistics body, adding that this undermines the trust Ugandans have in the institution.

Mr Kasaija yesterday denied receipt of the IGG’s letter, adding that he was only hearing rumours about it.

“Where did you get that letter? I have been hearing rumours about the same letter but I haven’t seen it myself,” Mr Kasaija said.

Background

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) Act, 1998 provides for the development and maintenance of a National Statistical System (NSS) to ensure collection, analysis and publication of integrated, relevant, reliable and timely statistical information.

The bureau is a coordinating, monitoring and supervisory body for the NSS.



