IGG probes Butebo officials over fraud

A team of investigators from the Inspectorate of Government (IG) have commenced investigations into allegations of misuse of funds meant for development projects in Butebo District.

The funds were meant for, among others, the construction of Kanginima Seed Secondary School and Kachulu Health Centre III.

Among the accused officials are Mr Boyi Tasamba, the former district education officer. Mr Saleh Iddi, the interdicted chief finance officer, and Mr James Luyimbazi, the former chief administrative officer.

The team headed by Ms Hajara Naiga, an official at the IG, visited the district last week.

Butebo District chairperson James Okurut confirmed the proceedings to Daily Monitor.

“Officials from the Inspector General of Government (IGG) are interfacing with various technical staff, including those who have been transferred and those on interdiction,” he said.