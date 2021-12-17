Breaking News: NRM's Muwonge beats NUP's Nakwedde to become Kayunga district chairperson

IGG probes health official over abuse of Covid trucks

The Director of Leadership Code at the Inspectorate of Government, Ms Annet Twine, shows some of the impounded government trucks carrying construction materials at their offices in Kampala yesterday. PHOTO / DAVID LUBOWA 

amos

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

  • The trucks were donated to the government by Total Uganda Ltd and TATA Uganda Ltd during the first Covid-19 lockdown to help in the fight against the spread of the virus.

The Inspectorate of Government is investigating an official from the Ministry of Health over allegations of using donated Covid-19 trucks to transport building materials to his construction site in Kyegegwa District.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.