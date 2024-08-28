IGG probes leadership fights at cancer institute

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has said it’s investigating leadership chaos tearing apart Uganda Cancer Institute, the country’s leading cancer care centre.

This intervention by IG follows an August 22nd petition undersigned by the senior management staff, who are disappointed over the alleged poor state of governance by the Board of Directors of the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), specifically the Board Chair (Prof William Bazeyo), which they said has caused “several operational inadequacies.”

“The IG received the petition from the staff of UCI against the chairperson of the board. These allegations have been consistent about the chairperson meddling in the daily management of UCI and name throwing,” Ms Ali Munira, the IG spokesperson told The Monitor.

Ms Munira also said in April, the IG issued a report regarding the institute and that “most of the recommendations were implemented, which led to improved service delivery at UCI”.

“The ED UCI communicated to the IG about this improvement. The IG will investigate and make recommendations to the minister of Health to take action,” she added.

In the petition, staff accused the board chairperson of using an “unorthodox leadership style characterised by manipulation, undeclared business interest...among others”.

They alleged that the board chairperson has been “manipulating” board affairs” by, among others, doing “single-handed appointment of his associates to the board without the required wide consultation and vetting”.

The management staff also allege that the board chairperson, to further his interest, instructing his personal lawyer [Mr Michael Mayambala Kasolo] to develop an independent procurement manual, which would confer on the board powers to award and approve procurement.

The crisis comes at a time when the UCI is experiencing an increase in the number of patients. Some of the patients and caretakers say they face delays in accessing care and that some staff are rude.

The staff, specifically in the radiotherapy unit, complained that the working hours have been prolonged beyond the public service recommendation to make the few employees handle the growing number of patients without being paid for the overtime.

More than 7,000 new cancer patients are currently registered at the Institute annually, higher than the 2,037 in 2010, according to government records.

In a IGG report of April 3, 2024 titled “A systematic investigation into mismanagement and maladministration at the Uganda Cancer Institute”, Deputy IGG Anne Twinomugisha noted that the board had neglected its oversight role and was involved in the day-to-day management of the institute, including payment of vendors, supervision of junior staff on tasks, which undermined the authority of the executive director and top management,